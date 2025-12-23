It’s that time when ‘one of the most repeated Morecambe and Wise one-liners ever’ goes viral so why should this year be any different?

Entertainment comedy morecambe and wise

It’s been an awfully long time since Morecambe and Wise were the centrepiece of everyone’s festive TV viewing.

And yet their Christmas specials are still the go-to festive TV memory for anyone of a certain age (yes, we’re looking at you).

And they don’t come much more memorable than this, a classic clip which has a habit of going viral at this time so why should this year be any different?

It was shared by @JamesAHogg2 who reckoned it must be one of their most repeated one-liners ever.

See how early you can get it. Already?

This has to be one of the most repeated Morecambe and Wise one liners ever. In fact, I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve used it, much to the, at first amusement and more recently embarrassment of my offspring pic.twitter.com/B6OWTuHFD5 — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) December 18, 2024

I used it with a couple of Gen Z colleagues recently. I not only had to explain the joke, but also who Morecambe and Wise were — Ed Curl (@curl_ed) December 18, 2024

There’s a reason it’s one of the most repeated lines! — Tess of the Terfavilles (@theresa_palfrey) December 18, 2024

I think about this every time an ambulance goes past my home at night! — Greg Robson (@GregInBytes) December 18, 2024

A gag I use roughly twice a week — Tim Bromige (@Timbrom2) December 18, 2024

When an ice-cream van slowly goes past ringing it’s bell I sometimes remark “They’ll never get to the hospital going at that speed.” That REALLY puzzles sone people. — Malcolm Bacchus (@BaccmaConsult) December 19, 2024

every time lol https://t.co/cLJUw9jEui — Richard Wilmot (@dubbsie17) December 18, 2024

