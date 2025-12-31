People have been sharing the quickest they’ve ever quit a job – 17 reasons to speedily show yourself the door

Round Ups Ask Reddit

The job market is rough and the cost of living isn’t easing up, but that doesn’t mean people are willing to put up with terrible jobs or awful bosses.

At least that’s according to the findings of Reddit user tallieeeeee6, who decided to take the pulse of a disgruntled workforce by posing the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the quickest you’ve ever quit a job? Because they have either lied to you about it or it’s not what you signed up for? What was it?’

Take note of these top replies if you’re an employer with high turn over…

1.

‘4 hours. I was looking for my first part time job. I walked into a restaurant asking for a job as a waiter. They said to come back tomorrow for a training shift.

‘There was no paper work. Never even asked for my id. I didn’t know how it was supposed to work. I worked for 3 hours taking orders and bringing out food after they went over some training.

‘I then went to ask how I’m going to be paid. They said there was no pay for the first 3 months since it’s a training period. I went home and never came back.’

-Slowmac123

2.

‘Walked off with a whole crew over safety one time on day one. Company wanted to dig out a utility trench in an old neighborhood in between houses and streets. In places it had to be better than 20 feet deep and there was nowhere that had more than maybe 30 or 40 feet of access, meaning I couldn’t slope or bench it adequately. Mind, this is in California riverbed dirt, which is sand full of rock and caves in as fast as you can dig it out..

‘Asked about shoring and trench boxes and the boss said “It’s fine, it won’t be open that long.” We spent about five minutes calmly explaining how far up his ass his head was lodged, then walked off.’

-PatienceDifferent607

3.

‘In the mid 2000s, my wife applied for an office admin role. She was told to meet in a public location in the city centre for the “interview ” A bit strange but she went.

‘She met the woman, she was led to the entrance of a WH Smith, where there was a pop up stall selling makeup and told “this is your stand. It’s 100% commission based and you ought to nip to that McDonald’s there for a wee as I’ll be back to close the stand in 8 hours”

‘She walked straight past the McDonald’s and came home…’

-Placesforpeople

4.

‘Within the first 3 hours. People were clearly miserable there. The pay was shit and they announced mandatory overtime within the first hour of me being there. I looked at the hiring manager, laughed in his face when he told me it was “mandatory” and I’d be penalized if I didn’t stay. See ya. My time is my own, even when I’m working for you.’

-Skeleton_Key

5.

‘I applied for a party store. I showed up for the interview and they told me to unload a truck for free. Called it a “working interview”. I walked out.’

-Lich_Apologist

6.

‘Under 5 minutes.

‘Applied for a supervisory position at a new company in the same field I’d been working in for 5 years.

‘Got through the whole interview process, came in for the job offer. Signed it. The person who was going to be my boss and her boss were both in the middle of telling me how excited they were to have me.

‘Guy comes walking in, regional manager or something like that (Basically both the people I was talking to reported to him but like several levels higher) announces that he’s decided that all supervisors should be internal promotions, so he doesn’t want me to start as a supervisor but I can start in what was basically the same job I had, but at an offer of just over half of what I was making (he didn’t know what I was currently making afaik), and then in 3 to 6 months he’d consider promoting me to supervisor once I showed I could do the job.

‘So I told the guy basically “no thanks, changed my mind” picked up the job offer, tore it in half and walked out to the other two employees yelling at this guy.

‘(I did get the impression those two really didn’t know what that guy was going to do)’

-VanguardAvenger

7.

‘Second day of my zookeeper internship.

‘Having to clean the big cat nighthouses the night after a storm, when they all stayed inside and sprayed and pissed and crapped all over.

‘I thought I had a strong stomach, but holy hell I was puking my absolute guts out. I ran out for fresh air, they told me to just stay in there till I got used to it, but I just couldn’t do it.

‘Had to quit.

‘Tiger crap is nightmarish.’

-hoovercon

8.

‘Technically wasn’t hired yet, but I walked out on an interview with Amazon because they wanted me to sign a document saying I wasn’t going to quit within a certain time frame. My first thought was “What are you doing to your employees that enough of them are quitting so quickly that it’s become a problem?”’

-Indiwolf14

9.

‘Quit a cafe gig after three shifts once I realized tips were pooled and mostly went to the owner.’

-Ok-Shower-1800