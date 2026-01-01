What’s something people think they should try, but shouldn’t? – 17 experiences that are better off as a fantasy

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Most people have a bucket list, that long list of desired experiences that you aim to check off during the course of your life. But should you actually go through with them?

That’s the theme behind a question set by Reddit user red_sensor. Over on r/AskReddt, they decided to explore whether popular experiences are better off being left to the imagination by asking:

‘What’s something most people think they should try, but really should not?’

If you’re thinking of doing any of these top replies, maybe you should reconsider…

1.

‘Times Square on NYE.’

-CherryDarling10

2.

‘Anything they do not personally want, but feel compelled to do due to societal expectations or peers insisting it is something either normal or mandatory. ‘If you don’t feel like being in a relationship, but everyone else has a partner, it doesn’t matter. You can be happy alone, but in any relationship you are not prepared for or feel only compelled to be in because of others, you’ll be unhappy. Any recreational substances are another. You don’t have to do anything to fit in or feel at ease. If you’re around people whose company you enjoy, you don’t need anything and they won’t mind if you don’t partake. “Milestones” or having children, doing activities that don’t interest you or match your lifestyle, having popular items of attire or social status symbols, etc… Don’t worry about it.’

-molsminimart

3.

‘A lot of people I know that are well off starting experimenting with hard drugs. They have the money and time and get bored, figure fuck it. ‘Old hookup started smoking Crack , and kind of bragged about it to me. Didn’t know him super well , but I saw an immediate change in character vs the last time. ‘Don’t do it.’

-Cultural_Lead_6669

4.

‘That “one weird trick” your uncle keeps trying to tell you about at thanksgiving. it’s never a trick, it’s just tax fraud.’

-Artistic_Concert_177

5.

‘Flaming shots at tourist trap bars.’

-TyrantsInSpace

6.

‘Putting that household item in one of your orifices…’

-DisappearingBoy127

7.

‘Trading stocks. Low cost index funds will almost always win in the long term. They beat the vast majority of professional traders, what makes you think you can do better?’

-toddriffic

8.

‘Fad diets that promise crazy results in days. People like me thinks “why not try it?” but most are unhealthy and can cause serious problems instead of helping. Slow, consistent habits are way safer.’

-Fair-Group-2838

9.