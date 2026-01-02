Jeremy Clarkson bemoaned villages ‘losing their soul’ and these absolutely brutal comebacks had everyone cheering

Celebrity Jeremy Clarkson

People have been busy sharing their clip of Jeremy Clarkson bemoaning the demise of the traditional English village, with shops closing, doctors surgeries shutting down and even struggling pub owners reluctantly calling time for the last time.

Important words from Jeremy Clarkson about the decline in rural services and the loss of so many village pubs. This is causing loneliness and a loss of community spirit. pic.twitter.com/uGe8jzI9Ui — No Farmers, No Food (@NoFarmsNoFoods) December 30, 2025

The video is actually from a few months back but went into orbit after it was shared by @NoFarmsNoFoods – Clarkson now runs a farm and a pub, among other things, as you doubtless won’t need reminding.

And we mention it because Clarkson’s lament for an increasingly lost way of life prompted no end of totally on-point responses, each one of which are surely worth raising a glass to.

1.

Jeremy Clarkson complains about no village Doctor, no village shops, no village schools, no bobby. This is the same Jeremy Clarkson who loves Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron who made all these things happen with their cuts. They love complaining about what they voted for. pic.twitter.com/EUzNkGr1vq — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) December 31, 2025

2.

Another example of the perpetual victim complex of right wing politics is this genre of mournful eulogising about a world that their politics destroyed. https://t.co/id2GNQNJI9 — Marl Karx (@BareLeft) December 31, 2025

3.

If you spend 14yrs stripping away support for the Police, the NHS, Councils, Schools, Community Centres, Libraries, the Fire Service, Social Services etc then you get a society that’s broken.

Stop blaming migrants, blame the Tories, they broke Britain & we’re all paying for it. https://t.co/x9hJNZDtlZ — Paul Birch (@Wakethefitup) December 31, 2025

4.

The people who celebrated the prime minister who claimed “there is no such thing as society” are now deeply upset that society has been eroded. https://t.co/TQaBCgjMiv — Patricia (@PatriciaNPino) December 31, 2025

5.

The decline in rural services (championed by Conservative rural councils, remember), the loss of village pubs, the loss of community spirit, were all caused by precisely the politics that Clarkson and the majority of farmers cheered on. Those face-eating leopards, eh? https://t.co/iS3oskt4fO — Raphael Dogg (@raphaeldogg) January 1, 2026

6.

but he’s a loud advocate for the type of politics that destroys public services, splits communities and kills rural society? this is the “find out” part – perhaps he should have used his brain and supported parties who want a future for everyone — Gareth Dennis (@GarethDennis) December 31, 2025

7.