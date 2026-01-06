US donald trump Fox News

A Fox News contributor dropped some truth bombs about Trump’s ‘war’ on Venezuela and the playground giggling it prompted spoke volumes

John Plunkett. Updated January 6th, 2026

To the studios of Fox News now, where the topic of debate was Donald Trump’s extraordinary incursion into Venezuela to remove/capture/kidnap president Nicolás Maduro was naturally the number one item for discussion.

And Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld, one-time editor of Maxim magazine, was naturally all for it.

Contributor Kat Timpf, author, podcaster and much else besides had some very salient points to make, however, dropping the kind of truth bomb not ordinarily exploding on the Fox News airwaves. And Gutfeld’s response really did speak volumes.

Boom!

Not everyone appreciated it.

They were just wrong.

Last word to @KatTimpf, of course.

.

UPDATE

This post was updated to reflect Kat Timpf’s status as a Fox News contributor rather than guest.

