A Fox News contributor dropped some truth bombs about Trump’s ‘war’ on Venezuela and the playground giggling it prompted spoke volumes

US donald trump Fox News

To the studios of Fox News now, where the topic of debate was Donald Trump’s extraordinary incursion into Venezuela to remove/capture/kidnap president Nicolás Maduro was naturally the number one item for discussion.

And Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld, one-time editor of Maxim magazine, was naturally all for it.

Contributor Kat Timpf, author, podcaster and much else besides had some very salient points to make, however, dropping the kind of truth bomb not ordinarily exploding on the Fox News airwaves. And Gutfeld’s response really did speak volumes.

“Let me get this straight: We go to a country, we capture their leader, we bomb it, & then we say we run this country now — and that’s not war. But when they send cocaine over here, that people are willingly snorting — that is war. That doesn’t make any sense.” pic.twitter.com/gukb98YiQo — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) January 6, 2026

Boom!

This is a perfect take. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) January 6, 2026

I think it’s rad that you have always been consistent since day 1 and whether people agree or disagree they should admire that and respect that. You are honest. You can’t be bought. — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) January 6, 2026

Thank you for saying this. I really appreciate it. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) January 6, 2026

Agree here 100%. And how so many people don’t understand that drug use is a demand issue, not a supply issue, I will never know. People willingly do drugs, and every death is sadly self induced. And to address the “he was an illegitimate leader.” If that is the reason to do… — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon) January 6, 2026

Thank you for staying consistent on this. Like me, I’m sure you’re glad Maduro isn’t in charge anymore. But let’s be honest, what we did were acts of war. Regardless of how people try to twist it. — Derrick H (@404_Error_Name) January 6, 2026

Exactly!!! — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) January 6, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it.

Did Kat Timpf end her career on Gutfeld tonight — Michael_Malley (@Michael43559784) January 6, 2026

They were just wrong.

Last word to @KatTimpf, of course.

I would like to send a sincere thank you to anyone who has ever been able to think of me as a human being — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) January 6, 2026

.

UPDATE

This post was updated to reflect Kat Timpf’s status as a Fox News contributor rather than guest.

READ MORE

Andrew Tate said he was volunteering to fight in the ‘battle of Greenland’ and was owned to within an inch of his life

Source @KatTimpf