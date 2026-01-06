Celebrity Andrew tate greenland

Andrew Tate said he was volunteering to fight in the ‘battle of Greenland’ and was owned to within an inch of his life

John Plunkett. Updated January 6th, 2026

Freedom fighter Andrew Tate (specifically his own freedom, obviously) is all for Donald Trump’s apparent annexation of Venezuela, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere.

Tate is also well up for Trump taking over Greenland as well (again, no eyebrows raised anywhere).

But what did grab people’s attention was Tate’s suggestion that he was volunteering to fight in the ‘battle of Greenland’.

We’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up owned to within an inch of his little life.

And while it wouldn’t be strictly accurate to say everyone replied along the same lines. Just most people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

To conclude …

