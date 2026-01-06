Andrew Tate said he was volunteering to fight in the ‘battle of Greenland’ and was owned to within an inch of his life

Celebrity Andrew tate greenland

Freedom fighter Andrew Tate (specifically his own freedom, obviously) is all for Donald Trump’s apparent annexation of Venezuela, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere.

Tate is also well up for Trump taking over Greenland as well (again, no eyebrows raised anywhere).

But what did grab people’s attention was Tate’s suggestion that he was volunteering to fight in the ‘battle of Greenland’.

I volunteer to fight in the battle of Greenland. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 5, 2026

We’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up owned to within an inch of his little life.

And while it wouldn’t be strictly accurate to say everyone replied along the same lines. Just most people.

1.

2.

3.

We already seen what you can do Tater pic.twitter.com/eTDFvHLuWo — Creet.sol (@ConcreteXCrypto) January 5, 2026

4.

Are you sure? There will be actual soldiers there, not destitute Romanian girls. — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) January 5, 2026

5.

6.

7.

You have to admire Tate’s lack of self-awareness. Sorry my guy, we all watched you get folded by a Love Islander in pink gloves, you can sit this one out pic.twitter.com/NQ5yimjrDd — HUMAN WA$TE (@Dplanet) January 6, 2026

8.

You can’t fight on your knees. You know this right? pic.twitter.com/ck7ugJYM7y — Ryan O'Leary (@RyanO_ChosenCoy) January 5, 2026

9.

Demon. There’s actually nothing good or productive about being a bully. Also you just lost a fight. — ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 5, 2026

10.

Why don’t you go to Venezuela? Let’s see how long you last there. — Craig Pasta Jardula (@yopasta) January 5, 2026

11.

To conclude …

What will you do in a battle? You’d be knocked out easily pic.twitter.com/HNfxFbizST — Sarcastic. (@OathofAbdul) January 5, 2026

