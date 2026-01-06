CNN’s Jake Tapper had the perfect reaction to Stephen Miller’s unhinged on-air rant about America as a superpower and we should all follow suit

Politics jake tapper Stephen miller venezuela

We’re never going to forgive Jake Tapper for writing, and profiting off of, a book about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline while he sits idly by and watches Donald Trump’s brain slowly ooze out of his ears live on social media every day.

That being said, he did provide us the perfect response to Stephen Miller’s most recent hissy fit.

Miller went on CNN and foamed at the mouth for over two minutes as he tried to explain why America is a superpower. During that time, Tapper repeatedly rolled his eyes, scoffed, and at one point just openly questioned what the hell Miller was even trying to talk about.

Stephen Miller goes on a rant defending Trump’s imperialist aggression against Venezuela: “We’re a superpower… we are going to conduct ourselves as a superpower.” Jake Tapper: “I don’t even know what you’re talking about right now.” pic.twitter.com/CoViwNmYfa — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) January 5, 2026

It’s how we should all respond to the rantings of a lunatic.

Miller definitely got a message across to the general public watching at home. It probably just wasn’t the message he was trying to convey.

The United States is quickly diminishing its superpower status and delivering that to China on a silver platter. — Sandy Taylor (@Disney4Eternity) January 6, 2026

I cannot imagine how humiliating high school and college must’ve been for Miller https://t.co/r8My3CjO9L — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 6, 2026

To be fair to Steven Miller, it sounds so much clearer in the original 1930s German. CC: @jaketapper — Stephen Simpson ProperGander (@BamaStephen) January 6, 2026

Watch this guy and tell me he isn’t a fucking Nazi. https://t.co/eTCOIBISbn — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) January 6, 2026

Miller routinely rants like a stark raving loon and then disparages the shock of sane people recoiling in horror. Same crap different day. That’s all this guy does is lash out at the world. And he’s basically the shadow president. Let that sink in. https://t.co/JgZGVmpHVa — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) January 6, 2026

Temu Goebbels has clearly gone mad, literally. Like how’s this guy in charge of advising the president? He just listed five reasons, none of which is exculpatory, for committing international crimes including kidnapping of a foreign leader. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) January 5, 2026

Totally unhinged…and running our country. https://t.co/DwStSf1XOL — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) January 6, 2026

