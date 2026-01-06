Politics jake tapper Stephen miller venezuela

CNN’s Jake Tapper had the perfect reaction to Stephen Miller’s unhinged on-air rant about America as a superpower and we should all follow suit

Saul Hutson. Updated January 6th, 2026

We’re never going to forgive Jake Tapper for writing, and profiting off of, a book about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline while he sits idly by and watches Donald Trump’s brain slowly ooze out of his ears live on social media every day.

That being said, he did provide us the perfect response to Stephen Miller’s most recent hissy fit.

Miller went on CNN and foamed at the mouth for over two minutes as he tried to explain why America is a superpower. During that time, Tapper repeatedly rolled his eyes, scoffed, and at one point just openly questioned what the hell Miller was even trying to talk about.

It’s how we should all respond to the rantings of a lunatic.

Miller definitely got a message across to the general public watching at home. It probably just wasn’t the message he was trying to convey.

