The despicable way Fox News’ Jesse Watters talks about the ICE shooting victim says so much more about him than it does her

John Plunkett. Updated January 8th, 2026

Horrific news from the US today of the killing of a woman by ICE federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

The woman was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a US citizen and mother of three who had recently moved to Minnesota.

One witness said she was shot in the face multiple times behind the wheel of her car, with multiple distressing videos of the incident all over Twitter.

Our thoughts go to her friends and family, something that cannot appear to be said for Fox News’ Jesse Watters, who shared with viewers all he could find out about the victim.

And it’s not just what he says – well, it is – but the way he says it, that surely says so much more about Watters and his network and the people they represent than it does Renee Nicole Macklin Good.

And these people surely said it best.

