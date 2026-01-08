The despicable way Fox News’ Jesse Watters talks about the ICE shooting victim says so much more about him than it does her

US Fox News ice Jesse watters

Horrific news from the US today of the killing of a woman by ICE federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

The woman was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a US citizen and mother of three who had recently moved to Minnesota.

One witness said she was shot in the face multiple times behind the wheel of her car, with multiple distressing videos of the incident all over Twitter.

Our thoughts go to her friends and family, something that cannot appear to be said for Fox News’ Jesse Watters, who shared with viewers all he could find out about the victim.

And it’s not just what he says – well, it is – but the way he says it, that surely says so much more about Watters and his network and the people they represent than it does Renee Nicole Macklin Good.

Jesse Watters highlights that Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed by ICE, had “pronouns in her bio” and “leaves behind a lesbian partner and a child from a previous marriage” pic.twitter.com/h3qcYUgLF8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Pronouns in her bio? A POET?!?!! Why didn’t that brave ICE agent empty his full clip? https://t.co/WbVTXis6pq — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 8, 2026

2.

These people are just the worst people. Heartless, cruel, shameless, dishonest, bigoted. https://t.co/E9Nrg57zqQ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 8, 2026

3.

He wants to make sure that his audience knows that even though she was a white woman and a mother, she was one of the other team, and they aren’t supposed to feel sorry for her. He’s got to spell it out for them. — _ Imposter_ (@Imposter_Edits) January 8, 2026

4.

They are functionally celebrating that ICE killed someone they believe is their political enemy This is Radio Rwanda shit https://t.co/wpEOWJPWUx — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) January 8, 2026

5.

just the biggest pieces of shit in history, it’s astounding — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) January 8, 2026

6.