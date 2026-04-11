Politics lee anderson Reform UK
Reform UK’s Lee Anderson posted a video of himself patting his bacon sandwich – 14 people happy to make him the butty of the joke
Let’s check in on Lee Anderson, shall we?
Last time we covered the Reform UK MP, he was being ripped a new one for recording St Valentine’s Day messages on Cameo from Westminster.
Well, on Thursday, Lee posted a short video on Twitter of a bacon sandwich, including him patting it like a dog (or a pig). He accompanied it with the caption: “Love My Thursday Mornings. Always have one of these. A Great British tradition.”
Love My Thursday Mornings.
Always have one of these.
A Great British tradition. pic.twitter.com/goAY8TTFEQ
— Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) April 9, 2026
People on Twitter had quite a lot to say about the clip, from its dogwhistle messaging to the general strangeness of it all.
1.
ye da pats a bacon butty https://t.co/SJpitELCRG
— blondehun (@blondehunx) April 9, 2026
2.
Oh look the bread is THICK sliced pic.twitter.com/vw7LyQiQgc
— Fey (@divabud68) April 9, 2026
3.
Isn’t that cannibalism?
— Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴 (@floboflo) April 9, 2026
4.
Explains a lot ….. pic.twitter.com/MpufLVnApX
— Hugo Le Loup (@HugoLeLoup75) April 9, 2026
5.
I approve of your diet: white bread, lots of butter, and fried processed meat; I encourage you to eat food like this as much as possible.
— Ineluctable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) April 9, 2026
6.
Lee, your dog whistle is broken. We can all hear it.
— Tony (@TonyB_1997) April 9, 2026
7.
Besides the childish dog whistle here….what kind of fucking psycho cuts their sandwich like that?
P.s. Muslims don’t give a shit that you eat bacon, Lee. You’re just making a prick out of yourself, again.
— Gerry 🇮🇲 (@GerryC_77) April 9, 2026
8.
BREAKING: Senile man pets his sandwich https://t.co/LvwB1LEFyn
— LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) April 9, 2026
9.
Simple but effective, world class #BallonDivorce content once again.
Quintessential Yer Da posting https://t.co/bbcoa97dEV
— ALL RIGHT IDIOTS (@ALLRIGHTIDIOTS) April 9, 2026
10.
Yer Da sexually pats his bacon https://t.co/nPhkBmNlwr
— Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) April 9, 2026
11.
There’s a Great British saying….
“You are what you eat” 🐷 https://t.co/mnGkaYYGpZ
— Jordan M (@Jordan_MG_) April 9, 2026
12.
The cut of the bread and the pat after… pure serial killer vibes. https://t.co/bXXFzpmRUl
— Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) April 9, 2026
13.
They’re just a bit sad, strange and weird. 👇 https://t.co/GhOMwQHUpr
— Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) April 9, 2026
14.
Enjoy your European sandwich, Lee. pic.twitter.com/sB4PrRVm2v
— Peter Kidd 💙 (@doofydafus) April 9, 2026
Source: Twitter/X/LeeAndersonMP_