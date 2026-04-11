Reform UK’s Lee Anderson posted a video of himself patting his bacon sandwich – 14 people happy to make him the butty of the joke

Politics lee anderson Reform UK

Let’s check in on Lee Anderson, shall we?

Last time we covered the Reform UK MP, he was being ripped a new one for recording St Valentine’s Day messages on Cameo from Westminster.

Well, on Thursday, Lee posted a short video on Twitter of a bacon sandwich, including him patting it like a dog (or a pig). He accompanied it with the caption: “Love My Thursday Mornings. Always have one of these. A Great British tradition.”

Love My Thursday Mornings. Always have one of these. A Great British tradition. pic.twitter.com/goAY8TTFEQ — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) April 9, 2026

People on Twitter had quite a lot to say about the clip, from its dogwhistle messaging to the general strangeness of it all.

1.

ye da pats a bacon butty https://t.co/SJpitELCRG — blondehun (@blondehunx) April 9, 2026

2.

Oh look the bread is THICK sliced pic.twitter.com/vw7LyQiQgc — Fey (@divabud68) April 9, 2026

3.

Isn’t that cannibalism? — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) April 9, 2026

4.

Explains a lot ….. pic.twitter.com/MpufLVnApX — Hugo Le Loup (@HugoLeLoup75) April 9, 2026

5.

I approve of your diet: white bread, lots of butter, and fried processed meat; I encourage you to eat food like this as much as possible. — Ineluctable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) April 9, 2026

6.

Lee, your dog whistle is broken. We can all hear it. — Tony (@TonyB_1997) April 9, 2026

7.

Besides the childish dog whistle here….what kind of fucking psycho cuts their sandwich like that? P.s. Muslims don’t give a shit that you eat bacon, Lee. You’re just making a prick out of yourself, again. — Gerry 🇮🇲 (@GerryC_77) April 9, 2026

8.

BREAKING: Senile man pets his sandwich https://t.co/LvwB1LEFyn — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) April 9, 2026

9.

Simple but effective, world class #BallonDivorce content once again. Quintessential Yer Da posting https://t.co/bbcoa97dEV — ALL RIGHT IDIOTS (@ALLRIGHTIDIOTS) April 9, 2026

10.

Yer Da sexually pats his bacon https://t.co/nPhkBmNlwr — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) April 9, 2026

11.

There’s a Great British saying…. “You are what you eat” 🐷 https://t.co/mnGkaYYGpZ — Jordan M (@Jordan_MG_) April 9, 2026

12.

The cut of the bread and the pat after… pure serial killer vibes. https://t.co/bXXFzpmRUl — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) April 9, 2026

13.

They’re just a bit sad, strange and weird. 👇 https://t.co/GhOMwQHUpr — Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) April 9, 2026

14.

Enjoy your European sandwich, Lee. pic.twitter.com/sB4PrRVm2v — Peter Kidd 💙 (@doofydafus) April 9, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/LeeAndersonMP_