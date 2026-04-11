Politics lee anderson Reform UK

Reform UK’s Lee Anderson posted a video of himself patting his bacon sandwich – 14 people happy to make him the butty of the joke

Michael White. Updated April 11th, 2026

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Let’s check in on Lee Anderson, shall we?

Last time we covered the Reform UK MP, he was being ripped a new one for recording St Valentine’s Day messages on Cameo from Westminster.

Well, on Thursday, Lee posted a short video on Twitter of a bacon sandwich, including him patting it like a dog (or a pig). He accompanied it with the caption: “Love My Thursday Mornings. Always have one of these. A Great British tradition.”

People on Twitter had quite a lot to say about the clip, from its dogwhistle messaging to the general strangeness of it all.

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Source: Twitter/X/LeeAndersonMP_