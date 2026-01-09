Videos Live radio mansplaining Minneapolis
An anti-woke radio caller accused an eyewitness to the shocking Minneapolis ICE shooting of ‘womansplaining’, because she corrected him – 14 unequivocal pushbacks
RTÉ Radio 1’s Livetime host Kieran Cuddihy had his hands full during a phone-in about the tragic fatal shooting of Colorado Springs native Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Thursday.
An irate man named Eoin strongly objected to being interrupted by Lynette, an American eyewitness to the shooting, and accused her of ‘womansplaining’. Here’s how it unfolded.
@rteradio1 In the wake of ICE agents shooting dead a woman in the US city of Minneapolis, #Liveline ♬ original sound – rteradio1
Lynette: You know, I was there and I have video ___
Eoin: You’re womansplaining again.
Kieran: What’s womansplaining?
Eoin: You’re one of the most woke presenters on Irish media. You know exactly what it is.
Kieran: No. Go on, you tell me what do you think it is?
Eoin: I couldn’t be bothered. I want to explain what I want to explain.
Kieran: No, Eoin. You want a platform to speak uninterrupted and nobody to challenge your views, which isn’t what you’re going to get on Liveline, regardless of what your views are, whether you think they’re woke or not. I’m asking you a question – what do you think womansplaining is?
Eoin: I will explain what womansplaining is on one condition. That you stop those so-called progressives interrupting me.
Kieran: I’m not going to let people on air to speak uninterrupted, regardless of what they’re saying.
Eoin: That woman interrupted me within about 20 seconds of me opening my mouth. You’ve had five woke callers on in the first half an hour.
Now, womansplaining, it’s the opposite of mansplaining. I coined the term that I’ve never heard before …womansplaining. Because mansplaining has been spewed out by progressives for at least 20 years, where a man like myself who tries to give the anti-consensus view is accused of mansplaining.
Kieran: Eoin, I’m not trying to pick a fight with you, but when Lynette tried to describe what she saw as an eyewitness, how is that womansplaining?
Eoin: She interrupted me.
So, Eoin was mansplaining the Minneapolis incident to a woman who was there, but somehow she’s the problem?
TikTok users weren’t buying it.
1.
Jeez he’s painful
@suzannecarroll2
2.
Mortified for Eoin. Thinking of his family and friends at this difficult time.
@rok
3.
This MAN is spreading misinformation
@Carmel Chambers
4.
He is so rude
@Suzanne
5.
He’s a very angry man.
@cleggzilla_ttv
6.
Jesus that’s embarrassing.
@Charlie
7.
Eoin are you okay love?
@jenniferN38
8.
What is even happening here?
@khomm05
9.
I’m not sure what video you watched Eoin but what you saw is not what I saw… open your eyes.
@Risteard
10.
She interrupted him within 20 seconds of opening his mouth. she was merely correcting him because within 20 seconds of opening his mouth he said something incorrect.
@JennyPenny
11.
She did not clip him, she did not speed off, he was not a policeman.
@Poppy&Daisysmum
12.
The fact hè is quite literally mansplaining, as she was a witness to it actually happening whilst he was not
@Wil B
13.
She’s merely correcting the incorrect explanation.
@Ged
14.
He’s Eoin someone an apology.
Bria King
@appleuser83628937 took a leaf out of the book Eoin presumably thought he’d written.
Just coined the phrase Eoinsplaining. Which is referring to a man named Eoin condescendingly explaining something to another person(s), often about a topic the other person(s) knows more about, stemming from an assumption of Eoin superiority and underlying power imbalances.
Source RTÉ Image Screengrab