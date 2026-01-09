An anti-woke radio caller accused an eyewitness to the shocking Minneapolis ICE shooting of ‘womansplaining’, because she corrected him – 14 unequivocal pushbacks

RTÉ Radio 1’s Livetime host Kieran Cuddihy had his hands full during a phone-in about the tragic fatal shooting of Colorado Springs native Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Thursday.

An irate man named Eoin strongly objected to being interrupted by Lynette, an American eyewitness to the shooting, and accused her of ‘womansplaining’. Here’s how it unfolded.

Lynette: You know, I was there and I have video ___

Eoin: You’re womansplaining again.

Kieran: What’s womansplaining?

Eoin: You’re one of the most woke presenters on Irish media. You know exactly what it is.

Kieran: No. Go on, you tell me what do you think it is?

Eoin: I couldn’t be bothered. I want to explain what I want to explain.

Kieran: No, Eoin. You want a platform to speak uninterrupted and nobody to challenge your views, which isn’t what you’re going to get on Liveline, regardless of what your views are, whether you think they’re woke or not. I’m asking you a question – what do you think womansplaining is?

Eoin: I will explain what womansplaining is on one condition. That you stop those so-called progressives interrupting me.

Kieran: I’m not going to let people on air to speak uninterrupted, regardless of what they’re saying.

Eoin: That woman interrupted me within about 20 seconds of me opening my mouth. You’ve had five woke callers on in the first half an hour.

Now, womansplaining, it’s the opposite of mansplaining. I coined the term that I’ve never heard before …womansplaining. Because mansplaining has been spewed out by progressives for at least 20 years, where a man like myself who tries to give the anti-consensus view is accused of mansplaining.

Kieran: Eoin, I’m not trying to pick a fight with you, but when Lynette tried to describe what she saw as an eyewitness, how is that womansplaining?

Eoin: She interrupted me.