Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem said what happened in Minneapolis was a ‘domestic terror attack’ and jaw-dropping doesn’t even begin to cover it

The more the government speaks about the horrific events in Minneapolis, the worse they sound.

The official Department of Homeland Security press briefing about the murder of a Minneapolis mother designated the incident as a “domestic terror attack.”

Kristi Noem led the conference and managed to say this – and everything else – with a straight face. (Possibly because she can’t move her facial muscles anymore, but that’s besides the point.)

Noem on Minnesota: It was an act of domestic terrorism. I.C.E. Officers got stuck in the snow. They were attempting to push out their vehicle, and a woman attacked them, and those surrounding them, and attempted to run them over. pic.twitter.com/db4yLx5Rog — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

Here’s more of what she had to say (if you can stomach it).

WATCH: Secretary Noem holds press conference on domestic terror attack in Minneapolis against ICE agents. https://t.co/Nx7vYqUeZi — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 7, 2026

If only anything of what she was saying chimed with the horrific and disturbing video that everyone has seen by now.

Only time will tell how far MAGAs will follow ICE into the darkness but this might be a major inflection point. Well, we can hope, can’t we?

At least the people on social media had no issues at all seeing right through the propaganda and calling this nonsense out for what it is.

A legal observer and U.S. citizen was executed today in Minneapolis. — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) January 8, 2026

Are you fucking kidding me? The only person that died, let along injured, was the innocent citizen. https://t.co/VeMN1NreFW — JDK (@Jkswimmer915) January 7, 2026

YOU CAN’T LIE TO OUR EYEBALLS YOU SNIVELING COWARDS — Diana (@rlycalm) January 7, 2026

They pardoned domestic terrorists on January 6 so it tracks that they support domestic terrorists shooting nonviolent American civilians https://t.co/lojt5yOFzs — kozi (@OfKozi) January 8, 2026

The shooting was bad. But the arrogance of power, to expect us to swallow the big lie that Renee Good was a “domestic terrorist” is grotesque. It treats us as less than deserving of an honest government. It supposes us as subjects, not citizens. https://t.co/ImVUBOKMxu — Witold U. ✙ (@CSwampthing) January 8, 2026

Why is this a press convo about fraud and criminals when a innocent American citizen was murdered by our government? — trishems (@Trishems) January 7, 2026

