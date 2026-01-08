News department of homeland security kristi noem Minneapolis

Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem said what happened in Minneapolis was a ‘domestic terror attack’ and jaw-dropping doesn’t even begin to cover it

Saul Hutson. Updated January 8th, 2026

The more the government speaks about the horrific events in Minneapolis, the worse they sound.

The official Department of Homeland Security press briefing about the murder of a Minneapolis mother designated the incident as a “domestic terror attack.”

Kristi Noem led the conference and managed to say this – and everything else – with a straight face. (Possibly because she can’t move her facial muscles anymore, but that’s besides the point.)

Here’s more of what she had to say (if you can stomach it).

If only anything of what she was saying chimed with the horrific and disturbing video that everyone has seen by now.

Only time will tell how far MAGAs will follow ICE into the darkness but this might be a major inflection point. Well, we can hope, can’t we?

At least the people on social media had no issues at all seeing right through the propaganda and calling this nonsense out for what it is.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2