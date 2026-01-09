It’s only January, but this Slovenian magazine may already have won Cover of the Year for its reaction to Trump’s Venezuelan oil grab

US design donald trump

While Trump obsesses about how many times he makes the cover of Time, and – seriously – whether Melania gets the centre spread and cover of Vogue, we doubt very much he’ll be thrilled at being the featured politician on this week’s cover of Objektiv.

The supplement that accompanies Friday’s copy of the Slovenian newspaper Dnevnik depicts the president with oil pouring from his nose, giving him a horribly familiar look.

The artist, Slovenian graphic designer Tomaž Košir, posted the striking image on his Instagram page.

Commenters loved the simple but effective graphic statement.

Brilliant, just brilliant!

pippalotti3

Genius just genius

melidada

Top notch again, like so many times before now.

galerijafotografija

It found its way to Twitter, where it received a virtual standing ovation.

America: He's not Hitler Europe: Listen, we know a thing or two about Hitler pic.twitter.com/31xBuSFvBf — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) January 8, 2026

tomorrow’s cover of Objektiv, straight from Melania’s homeland. 10/10. No notes. pic.twitter.com/lXEK0WVEL5 — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) January 8, 2026

Masterclass in graphic design. The cover of Objektiv, weekend supplement to the Slovenian daily Dnevnik newspaper, 9 January 2026 Cover designed by Tomato Košir pic.twitter.com/Uver6g5lBB — Agent Smart (@agentsmart) January 8, 2026

The language of art. Too beautiful — Bra-Tshidi (@TsilisoT) January 8, 2026

He's if Hitler was dumb, old and orange. — Stev (@shihonia99) January 8, 2026

love it! Slovenia making Melania proud! ✌️ https://t.co/XBxGZzBFQL — Utopia (@realisticpolicy) January 8, 2026

One of the best conversations I overheard in Barcelona was a obnoxious american defending Trump, and getting schooled by an older German man, American walked away tail between his legs clearly not knowing history — Kristy (@Kristy91808800) January 8, 2026

Congrats America. The whole world views you like how we viewed Nazi germany. Proud of yourselves yet? You asked for this. You voted for this. https://t.co/6SI70jdbZ0 — Syntheticus Humanitus (@TheChaosWeeber) January 8, 2026

Brilliant concept — ✨Ditzerella✨ (@_pam_oliver_) January 8, 2026

Good morning to Melania Trump’s homeland of Slovenia and to this amazing magazine cover showing her husband with Hitler moustache made of crude oil. Slovenes cooked severely here. pic.twitter.com/jC8pkN9wRO — Omne Europa (@neolatyno) January 8, 2026

This photo is going in the history books — ladidai (@ladidaix) see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) January 9, 2026

Not just any Hitler tash… https://t.co/FVkIdEY3K0 — Sally Hines (@sally_hines) January 8, 2026

Pulitzer, right now! Couldn’t give a damn what the article said https://t.co/nfssJF4qK5 — Shishi (@ChampagneShishi) January 9, 2026

It’s not the first time Tomaž Košir has depicted a politician as a dictator from another country.

Source @tomatokosir Image @tomatokosir, Screengrab