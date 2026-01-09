US design donald trump

It’s only January, but this Slovenian magazine may already have won Cover of the Year for its reaction to Trump’s Venezuelan oil grab

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 9th, 2026

While Trump obsesses about how many times he makes the cover of Time, and – seriously – whether Melania gets the centre spread and cover of Vogue, we doubt very much he’ll be thrilled at being the featured politician on this week’s cover of Objektiv.

The supplement that accompanies Friday’s copy of the Slovenian newspaper Dnevnik depicts the president with oil pouring from his nose, giving him a horribly familiar look.

The artist, Slovenian graphic designer Tomaž Košir, posted the striking image on his Instagram page.

Cover showing Trump with oil leaking from his nose to make it look as though he has a Hitler moustache

Commenters loved the simple but effective graphic statement.

Brilliant, just brilliant!
pippalotti3

Genius just genius
melidada

Top notch again, like so many times before now.
galerijafotografija

It found its way to Twitter, where it received a virtual standing ovation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

It’s not the first time Tomaž Košir has depicted a politician as a dictator from another country.

READ MORE

The new cover of Time magazine is basically machine-tooled to infuriate Donald Trump and people love it

Source @tomatokosir Image @tomatokosir, Screengrab