The new cover of Time magazine is basically machine-tooled to infuriate Donald Trump and people love it

Donald Trump has long had a thing about Time magazine and being its person of the year and all that nonsense.

So you can imagine the lengths his White House staffers are going to have to go to keep the new issue out of his sight. Because the cover is basically machine-tooled to infuriate him.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Thank goodness the President is so fit and healthy otherwise we’d be worried it would give him an aneurism or something.

But just how much did it infuriate Trump? This much!

And here are just a few of the many, many things people are saying about it right now.

Donald Trump is going to HATE the new cover of TIME magazine pic.twitter.com/CZuPRUwozb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 7, 2025

I would pay money to be a fly on the Oval Office wall when Trump sees this https://t.co/czVxgQ1T42 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 7, 2025

Donald Trump is about to lose his fucking shit. pic.twitter.com/IAph8xGWhC — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 7, 2025

Remember what happened after this?? it was bye-bye Steve pic.twitter.com/aVZeilT7Dq — Brent Erickson (@BErickson_BIO) February 7, 2025

The new cover of TIME has it right! pic.twitter.com/VQwrkzt5J1 — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) February 7, 2025

this is a little too eerie… — doof (@doofinc_) February 7, 2025

To conclude …

And you can read the Time article, ‘Inside Elon Musk’s War on Washington’, here.

