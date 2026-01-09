‘What’s the best decision you made in your 30s that you’re thanking yourself for today’ – 21 excellent bits of advice for the youth of today

Life r/AskUK

Youth is wasted on the young, as the saying goes, and the older you get, the more you appreciate how true this is. Who doesn’t wish they’d had the wisdom they have at 45 when they had the knees of a 25-year-old?

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after Volt_Capital asked this eminently sensible question:

To the Over 30s: What is the single best decision you made in your 20s that you are thanking yourself for today? I’m approaching my late 20s and feeling a bit of that “quarter-life crisis” pressure. I feel like I’m at a crossroads where my choices now will define the next decade. I’m currently in the thick of it, making small decisions every day—like hunting for a new job or trying to change my routine. But to be honest, it’s impossible to gauge right now which of these choices will actually matter. I suppose I won’t know the true impact until I look back in ten years’ time. That’s why I’d love to hear your stories for some perspective. Looking back, what is the one pivot or decision you made back then that completely altered your trajectory for the better? On the flip side, is there anything you didn’t do that you really wish you had?

And lots of people chimed in with the advice they wish they’d been given themselves…

‘I spent my 20s mostly drunk and saving zero pennies. Stash away SOMETHING, even if it’s a tenner a month, you’ll be thankful for it when you need it.’

‘Pension. Whatever it takes to get the employer match.’

‘Investing in a stocks and shares ISA. I started in my early 20s, and after a few years of growth, that pot provided me the security to make positive life changes and overcome temporary headwinds.’

‘I retrained. Went back to college and uni to become an engineer. I now have all the things you are told you will have if you work hard. I spent two years going through college again and another three in uni. I now have people coming to me to offer me jobs (mostly recruitment companies), own my house/car etc and get two holidays a year. I originally wanted to do something more fun, like a rock climbing instructor but it does not pay well and has no job security.’

‘Stayed home at my mums and saved up as much as I could. Bought a home when I was 26.’

‘Smash the backdoor off your 20s, you won’t be that pretty, fit and resilient forever!’

‘To stop caring what other people thought. Actively allowing myself to enjoy things drastically improved my mental health and subsequently everything else.’

‘Read every day – 52 here.’

‘I moved to the Netherlands to do a master’s degree. It was cheap and life changing.’

‘My family. Met hubby at 19 had 4 kids in my 20’s. Now married 38 years with the closest beautiful family and very happy.’

‘I just really fucking enjoyed my 20s. People say save or invest which is absolutely the right way to go, but I didn’t at all. I spent all my money on partying and travel and I fucking loved it.

Does it mean I don’t have some things now that I might have? Yes. But I have what I need and I’ve lived a life before I had responsibilities. I then spent my 30s improving myself and getting healthy, ready for later life.’

‘I travelled a lot, as in multiple 1-2 month trips. I’m now 31 and struggle to imagine being able to get away for more than two weeks!’

