Donald Trump argued robots will save the American auto industry and his human supporters would like a quiet word

Donald Trump is a man of the (extremely rich) people. Nowhere is that more apparent than in his never ending (and probably never fulfilled) promises to bring more jobs back to American manufacturing.

Which makes his recent trip to a Detroit, MI auto plant curious.

Here’s the President talking about all of the new jobs he’s helping create.

DOKOUPIL: The CEO of Ford said he’s got 5,000 open mechanic job. He can’t find people TRUMP: That’s a good thing, Tony. That means it’s vibrant. You’re gonna have a thing called robots. pic.twitter.com/oeJfepGcNF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2026

Promising robots jobs over humans in car manufacturing is a remarkable failure to read the room. Especially when you’re touring a union workplace.

He already physically flipped off one of the employees. Now he’s thematically telling his entire base to go screw themselves by taking away their job opportunities and handing them over to machines.

