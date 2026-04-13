Politics donald trump pope leo

Donald Trump was given a chance to walk back his comments on the Pope and his answer proved just how much of a stubborn child he is

Saul Hutson. Updated April 13th, 2026

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Donald Trump took to Truth Social to sound off on Pope Leo over the weekend. By his insanely low standard, that can almost be excused.

Who knows, maybe he was just talking to himself in the mirror and accidentally pushed talk-to-text on his phone. And then accidentally pushed publish. (He does have fat fingers, after all.)

That being said, when asked about the Pope in front of a microphone and camera, the big orange man had a chance to walk back his comments.

Friends, he did not.

At this point, it’s pretty hard to find a group of people Trump hasn’t attacked. It doesn’t seem to matter. He keeps (allegedly) winning elections.

But taking on the entire Catholic Church seems like a bad move. The internet surely seemed to think so.

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