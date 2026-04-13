Donald Trump was given a chance to walk back his comments on the Pope and his answer proved just how much of a stubborn child he is

Politics donald trump pope leo

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to sound off on Pope Leo over the weekend. By his insanely low standard, that can almost be excused.

Who knows, maybe he was just talking to himself in the mirror and accidentally pushed talk-to-text on his phone. And then accidentally pushed publish. (He does have fat fingers, after all.)

That being said, when asked about the Pope in front of a microphone and camera, the big orange man had a chance to walk back his comments.

Friends, he did not.

Reporter: Why did you attack Pope Leo? Trump: I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess. We don’t like a pope who says it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo. pic.twitter.com/cj3oh1jSIL — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

At this point, it’s pretty hard to find a group of people Trump hasn’t attacked. It doesn’t seem to matter. He keeps (allegedly) winning elections.

But taking on the entire Catholic Church seems like a bad move. The internet surely seemed to think so.

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The President of the United States of America, is a bona fide stupid human being. He’s by far the dumbest human walking on the surface of this earth. — Adua Sam (@Aduray360) April 13, 2026

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Why does his hat just say USA now https://t.co/EqDp9uRRHp — tiny trump (@GarlicCorgi) April 13, 2026

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God has the chance to do the funniest thing ever — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 13, 2026

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I’m gonna side with the pope on this one https://t.co/ySnrzSwO2G — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2026

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What a pathetic, disgusting, flop of a creature – looks like shit, spews shit, is shit. Anyone who ever supported and still supports this grotesque sub human is full of shit — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) April 13, 2026

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