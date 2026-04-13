Fox News’s Sean Hannity just wondered out loud if the Pope had actually read the Bible and these comebacks were all gospel

US Fox News pope

As you will no doubt already be aware, the Pope and Donald Trump are having something of a set-to, Pope Leo being rather less keen on war than the American president.

Trump’s no stranger to taking what most politely be described as the moral low ground, obviously, but even for him taking on the supreme pontiff feels like a game changer.

We mention it because the usual suspects have been lining up in support of Trump, including Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, who was so shocked by he’s watching that he was moved to ask if one of them had actually read the Bible.

And – hilariously – he wasn’t talking about Donald Trump.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity wonders if Pope Leo XIV has “even read the Bible” in response to his anti-conflict stance. “Has he ever heard of David and Goliath?” pic.twitter.com/X7hsfTMsjh — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 12, 2026

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because the absolute tsunami of mockery that followed makes Noah’s flood look like a passing shower.

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Ah yes Jesus and his notoriously pro-war messaging https://t.co/wAQEs1AHp1 — Beardson (@BeardsonBeardly) April 13, 2026

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starting to think the neocons are literally just trolling us at this point https://t.co/bs4LpDo5zP — Julian Dorey (@juliandorey) April 12, 2026

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It’s crazy that Pope Leo literally just said that unjust war is wrong, and people are mad at him — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) April 12, 2026

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Pope Leo XIV has four degrees from Catholic universities. Sean Hannity is a college dropout. pic.twitter.com/qlXg3A7K7Q — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) April 12, 2026

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Wonders if THE POPE has read THE BIBLE. Jesus fucking christ dude… https://t.co/ZsiAbpPHBd — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) April 13, 2026

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Huh? What is he trying to say? David and Goliath is about God helping the small guy defeat the giant. So in this case Iran would be David and the U.S. would be Goliath. — Jim Chou (@jimchoumobile) April 12, 2026

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It is clear that Sean Hannity is not Catholic; he is completely ignorant. The Pope has been a priest for about 45 years; he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with a minor in Philosophy from Villanova University in Pennsylvania, a Bachelor’s degree in Theology from the… — Gaany Cano (@CanoGaany) April 12, 2026

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