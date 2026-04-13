US Fox News pope

Fox News’s Sean Hannity just wondered out loud if the Pope had actually read the Bible and these comebacks were all gospel

John Plunkett. Updated April 13th, 2026

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As you will no doubt already be aware, the Pope and Donald Trump are having something of a set-to, Pope Leo being rather less keen on war than the American president.

Trump’s no stranger to taking what most politely be described as the moral low ground, obviously, but even for him taking on the supreme pontiff feels like a game changer.

We mention it because the usual suspects have been lining up in support of Trump, including Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, who was so shocked by he’s watching that he was moved to ask if one of them had actually read the Bible.

And – hilariously – he wasn’t talking about Donald Trump.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because the absolute tsunami of mockery that followed makes Noah’s flood look like a passing shower.

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