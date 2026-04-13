Politics ben shapiro donald trump promises

Ben Shapiro said Donald Trump is the only President brave enough to keep his promises and he got ratio’d right back into irrelevance

Saul Hutson. Updated April 13th, 2026

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Ben Shapiro crawled out from under the podcast studio where he lives to make an appearance on Fox News and we’re all now thinking about Donald Trump’s private parts because of it.

Shapiro was defending the US President on the air when he made an audacious claim about Trump’s ability to deliver on promises.

Here is Shapiro’s description of how Donald Trump has handled the conflict in the Middle East. (A conflict he himself created, but let’s not worry about that for now.)

As usual, Shapiro is not concerned with the truth here. It’s also yet another in a long line of flip-flops for the arching eye brow’d podcast bro.

The replies were full of fact checking and receipts calling Shapiro out for the inaccuracy of his claim.

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