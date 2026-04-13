Ben Shapiro said Donald Trump is the only President brave enough to keep his promises and he got ratio’d right back into irrelevance

Politics ben shapiro donald trump promises

Ben Shapiro crawled out from under the podcast studio where he lives to make an appearance on Fox News and we’re all now thinking about Donald Trump’s private parts because of it.

Shapiro was defending the US President on the air when he made an audacious claim about Trump’s ability to deliver on promises.

Here is Shapiro’s description of how Donald Trump has handled the conflict in the Middle East. (A conflict he himself created, but let’s not worry about that for now.)

“Only this president had the balls to keep the promises other presidents have made.” pic.twitter.com/IPCYpiftPX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 12, 2026

As usual, Shapiro is not concerned with the truth here. It’s also yet another in a long line of flip-flops for the arching eye brow’d podcast bro.

The replies were full of fact checking and receipts calling Shapiro out for the inaccuracy of his claim.

1.

He promised to make everything less expensive and not start stupid wars Which promises did he keep Ben? https://t.co/flepfWCpIr — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) April 12, 2026

2.

The replies on this 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/SsADRo8ETb — PVT (@propvstruth) April 12, 2026

3.

Ben Shapiro, do everyone a favor and stop talking about balls. You’re a 5’5″ spineless manlet with none whatsoever. — Mohammed Hijab (@mohammed_hijab) April 12, 2026

4.

All you care about is what America does for israel. Why don’t you go sign up for this war, coward — AP (@norcal_Piedra) April 12, 2026

5.

March 2nd 2024 – Richmond, Virginia | Campaign Rally “I will tell you, you’re not going to have a War with me and you’re not going to have a 3rd World War with me. That I can tell you.” pic.twitter.com/7WDi5H8sr1 — Walker ☦︎🇺🇸 (@skepticstoic1) April 12, 2026

6.

He is destroying the US and world economy. Sit down. — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) April 12, 2026

7.