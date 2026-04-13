Weird World fails maths

The infuriating marking of this child’s maths homework is a top drawer fail for the ages but not everyone was getting it

Poke Staff. Updated April 13th, 2026

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Another day, another example of maths homework marking to get you all worked up. Here’s the question and teacher’s answer as shared by Math Lady Hazel over on Twitter.

Just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

And with that post, the cat was well and truly put amongst the pigeons.

Some people saw no problem with the teacher’s marking…

But they were quickly given clarification –

Other people thought teacher was correct but for a different and perhaps more dubious reason (and it’s probably just an example of trolling) –

Well yes and no. Mostly, no, obviously. Here are just a few of the many other comments it prompted.

So the only thing we’ve learned for certain is that maths is hard and confusing and probably not worth thinking about.

Source @mathladyhazel