Politics donald trump Mary beard

Mary Beard on why words are the biggest casualty of the Trump era is a minute and a bit exceptionally well spent

John Plunkett. Updated April 13th, 2026

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We’ve always been big fans of Mary Beard – yes, we are exaggerating how many of her books we have actually read – but this is totally, absolutely bang on the money.

It’s the historian and broadcaster and much else besides appearing with Victoria Derbyshire on the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show.

And in this particular minute and a bit she explains why words are the biggest casualty of the Trump era and it’s simply beautifully put.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

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Source @LizWebsterSBF