Mary Beard on why words are the biggest casualty of the Trump era is a minute and a bit exceptionally well spent

Politics donald trump Mary beard

We’ve always been big fans of Mary Beard – yes, we are exaggerating how many of her books we have actually read – but this is totally, absolutely bang on the money.

It’s the historian and broadcaster and much else besides appearing with Victoria Derbyshire on the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show.

And in this particular minute and a bit she explains why words are the biggest casualty of the Trump era and it’s simply beautifully put.

🚨 Mary Beard is absolutely bang on here on Trump: “One of the biggest ca- casualties of the Trump administration actually has not been, in the old phrase, truth is the first casualty of war….. It’s words. Words and language have been so extraordinarily crudified and debased.… pic.twitter.com/tlIG5fdLGv — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) April 12, 2026

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

Excellent. Professor Dame Mary Beard. Should grace our screens more often. — mister p (@orthobod) April 12, 2026

2.

Mary Beard is absolutely right: in politics words really matter. https://t.co/4xzvQIp5Zq — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) April 12, 2026

3.

A very accurate description of @realDonaldTrump … “crudified and debased” @MerriamWebster Please consider this as a truly new word and add it to your dictionary — Donald J. Kraznov Fella 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@25thPAC) April 12, 2026

4.

Trump didn't need a war to not tell the truth. He's been doing it forever. https://t.co/ClkAiMqrPw — Anthony Glees @anthonyglees (@AnthonyGlees) April 12, 2026

5.

But guess what – Mary Beard is far more intelligent than most of the politicians she talks about. — Ian Johnson (@IanJohn37337084) April 12, 2026

6.

Such an important point. Perhaps, as she says, the most important… https://t.co/FFCqLtxbbF — Paul Nuki 🦋 (@PaulNuki) April 12, 2026

7.

Good on her, I'm a linguist, and I couldn't agree more. — RosaPetrovna (@RosaPetrovna) April 12, 2026

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Source @LizWebsterSBF