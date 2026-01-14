‘What screams ‘this person is insecure’ without them saying a word?’ – 23 people with immediately obvious chips on their shoulders

Life r/AskReddit

Some people brim with confidence, kindness and general bonhomie, from the moment they walk into a room. And some people don’t, and they display their lack of assurance in the most telling ways.

Over on the AskReddit page, user redwan-ezt asked this question:

What screams ‘this person is insecure’ without them saying a word?

And lots of people chimed in with the ways in which people wear big chips on their shoulders in an effort to make up for a lack elsewhere…

1.

‘A coworker of mine suddenly started parking his car couple blocks away from office. I found out later that it’s because his truck was in repair shop and his insurance only gave him a ‘small sedan’ as rental.’

–Lime_n_Lemon

2.

‘People who perceive quiet people as arrogant or stuck up.

If someone not interacting with you causes you to believe that the person must think they’re better than you, then you have a self-esteem issue.’

–07SAS

3.

‘Bullying behaviour.’

–brokenmcnugget

4.

‘Someone who perceives neutral statements as attacks/criticism and becomes defensive someone who is unable to reflect about their own behaviour because it threatens their identity and ego.’

–throwRAbcredditsucks

5.

‘Seeking constant validation from social media.’

–de_das_dude

6.

‘Trying to crush your hand during a handshake.’

–LateralEntry

7.

‘People who constantly have to be in a relationship and just jump to another person immediately after a break up.’

–Stagymnast198622

8.

‘People who wear designer brand everything, all at once. Valentino belt with LV bag and Gucci sneakers… like a walking Times Square.’

–OutlandishnessAny183

9.

‘Jealousy. It’s a self-esteem issue.’

–JRich61

10.

‘Social media is full of lifestyle pictures. One watch after another. Luxury sports cars (probably rentals). And motivational quotes.

Upon further review, if their feed is dominated by motivational quotes, they’re working through some stuff, 99.8% guaranteed.’

–squishmallow1996

11.

‘Copying every facet of someone else. If you have to try and morph into someone to have a sense of self you have issues. Get your own clothes/hairstyle/makeup/wedding details.’

–GrlInt3r46

12.

‘Not making room on sidewalks or when passing others in public. Generally it’s the guys that have no social awareness or any behavioural etiquette and want to take up a lot of space on purpose.’

–Jhat