An angry Little Englander left no stone unturned to belittle the Red Arrows’ first woman leader and was owned into next year

Life RAF

Congratulations to Wing Commander Sasha Nash, who has become the first woman to lead the Red Arrows in the history of the RAF aerobatic team.

Nash said she was ‘incredible proud’ to take over from her colleague Adam Collins, describing it as ‘the opportunity of a lifetime’.

A new Officer Commanding of the Red Arrows is beginning her first full week in the role. Former Tornado pilot Wing Commander Sasha Nash succeeds Wg Cdr Adam Collins, who has just completed a three-year tour in charge. Read more here: https://t.co/vyXyRjs7iI pic.twitter.com/d9j4pRK64r — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) January 12, 2026

We mention it not only because it’s quite the achievement, but because it prompted some grimly predictable trolling from the usual suspects.

Specifically, this usual suspect, former Reform UK Greater Manchester mayoral candidate Nick Buckley (2.7% of the vote, since you’re asking) who left no stone unturned to belittle her promotion.

DEI hire or earned? Experience tells me DEI. But if she earned this position, then she is only being insulted today because of all the DEI woke crap that went before. pic.twitter.com/naGPKEDfqF — Nick Buckley MBE (@NickBuckleyMBE) January 13, 2026

And we’re glad to say Buckley – now part of Ben Habib’s Advance UK, which is all you’d imagine it is and more – got owned all the way into next year.

1.

Mr Buckley, who to my knowledge never applied or got selected to be a fast jet pilot, thinks it’s ok to suggest a combat veteran didn’t deserve her appointment. He is not a patriot, he’s just a very inadequate man who can’t bear to think a woman can do a job he never could. https://t.co/IaiX2kOLCS — Greg Bagwell (@gregbagwell) January 14, 2026

2.

And what is your experience in flying a Tornado or leading the Red Arrows Nick? My experience of people like you is that you wouldn’t have the first clue or ability to do half of what Sasha has achieved. — Greg Bagwell (@gregbagwell) January 14, 2026

3.

The man claiming he’s ‘on a mission to save his country’ in his bio, suggesting a woman who ‘was posted to 31 Squadron at RAF Marham where she completed operational tours in Afghanistan and multiple exercises worldwide’ is a DEI hire, tells you all you need to know about him. https://t.co/fr4j2uY270 — Jen (@JJSharpers) January 14, 2026

4.

Experience you say ? Please inform us all of your history of flying fast jets in combat and we might listen Oh and when I say fast jets I don’t mean when your ears pop on a 747 to Spain, I mean when someone is actually shooting at you — TheMoustacheCop (@CopMoustache) January 14, 2026

5.

I’ve spoken to several top RAF officials who know Wg Cdr Sasha Nash and this is complete codswallop. She’s hugely experienced, with 20 years under her belt, tours of Afghanistan as a pilot, and she’s worked as a fast-jet instructor. What other qualifications do you need!? https://t.co/riEOHbrUjW — Tom Cotterill (@TomCotterillMoL) January 15, 2026

6.