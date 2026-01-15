Life RAF

An angry Little Englander left no stone unturned to belittle the Red Arrows’ first woman leader and was owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated January 15th, 2026

Congratulations to Wing Commander Sasha Nash, who has become the first woman to lead the Red Arrows in the history of the RAF aerobatic team.

Nash said she was ‘incredible proud’ to take over from her colleague Adam Collins, describing it as ‘the opportunity of a lifetime’.

We mention it not only because it’s quite the achievement, but because it prompted some grimly predictable trolling from the usual suspects.

Specifically, this usual suspect, former Reform UK Greater Manchester mayoral candidate Nick Buckley (2.7% of the vote, since you’re asking) who left no stone unturned to belittle her promotion.

And we’re glad to say Buckley – now part of Ben Habib’s Advance UK, which is all you’d imagine it is and more – got owned all the way into next year.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

