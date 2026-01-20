Harry Hill’s got a new podcast out – finally some good news in 2026! – and this is just the joke we needed right now
In an increasingly uncertain and frankly terrifying world it makes the good news nuggets even more precious.
And this is surely very good news – Harry Hill’s just launched his very own podcast – The Harry Hill Show – and we absolutely can’t wait.
Just in case you were in any doubt whether it’s worth a listen (or watch) – of course it’s worth a listen – then enjoy this gag from the great man’s first episode which has just gone viral on Twitter.
Hahahahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/OkMLczQwrT
— Shutts (@Shuttsapalooza) January 19, 2026
And we weren’t the only people loving it.
Genuinely believe Harry Hill is one of the funniest men to ever live. No one has a mind like his. https://t.co/pbA0ipwpL3
— Andy (@Truly_Defective) January 20, 2026
I love him so so much
— Jasmine 🍉 (@_jasminepetrou) January 19, 2026
2026 – More #HarryHill , less Trump & Putin please https://t.co/aihj1lQHV2
— Derelict Yorkshire (@DerelictYork) January 19, 2026
Stewart Lee’s joke later on was good, about the £20 in the jacket lapel
— Andrew Dixon (@retrofit_andrew) January 19, 2026
This killed me for fuck sake https://t.co/bEukC1uLtc
— Tego Sigel (@TegoSigel) January 19, 2026
The entire show was great, loved the ‘handbrake turn’ into the castles fella [and at first thought he was sitting opposite them, until I realised that wasn’t the case .. and great conversation ensued
but I laughed so loudly at the Castle Designer joke.
— CoffeeJezus (@CoffeeJezus) January 20, 2026
A great man https://t.co/myB4L6rYn6
— Gary (@GWV_84) January 19, 2026
You can subscribe on YouTube over here!
The king is back https://t.co/HQYJs9AjXz
— Daniel (@1977FYI) January 19, 2026
