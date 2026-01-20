Harry Hill’s got a new podcast out – finally some good news in 2026! – and this is just the joke we needed right now

Entertainment Harry Hill

In an increasingly uncertain and frankly terrifying world it makes the good news nuggets even more precious.

And this is surely very good news – Harry Hill’s just launched his very own podcast – The Harry Hill Show – and we absolutely can’t wait.

Just in case you were in any doubt whether it’s worth a listen (or watch) – of course it’s worth a listen – then enjoy this gag from the great man’s first episode which has just gone viral on Twitter.

And we weren’t the only people loving it.

Genuinely believe Harry Hill is one of the funniest men to ever live. No one has a mind like his. https://t.co/pbA0ipwpL3 — Andy (@Truly_Defective) January 20, 2026

I love him so so much — Jasmine 🍉 (@_jasminepetrou) January 19, 2026

2026 – More #HarryHill , less Trump & Putin please https://t.co/aihj1lQHV2 — Derelict Yorkshire (@DerelictYork) January 19, 2026

Stewart Lee’s joke later on was good, about the £20 in the jacket lapel — Andrew Dixon (@retrofit_andrew) January 19, 2026

This killed me for fuck sake https://t.co/bEukC1uLtc — Tego Sigel (@TegoSigel) January 19, 2026

The entire show was great, loved the ‘handbrake turn’ into the castles fella [and at first thought he was sitting opposite them, until I realised that wasn’t the case .. and great conversation ensued but I laughed so loudly at the Castle Designer joke. — CoffeeJezus (@CoffeeJezus) January 20, 2026

You can subscribe on YouTube over here!

The king is back https://t.co/HQYJs9AjXz — Daniel (@1977FYI) January 19, 2026

READ MORE

An anti-woke warrior trolled a bookshop for being full of ‘feminised woke slop’ and was joyously owned into next year – 14 A++ comebacks worth reading

Source Harry Hill