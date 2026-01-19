An anti-woke warrior trolled a bookshop for being full of ‘feminised woke slop’ and was joyously owned into next year – 14 A++ comebacks worth reading

Weird World anti-woke bookshops

To Twitter now – no, stick with us, please, where self-described ‘postliberal Reactionary’ and ‘counter-revolutionary’ @ChristianHeiens went to a book shop and wasn’t happy with what they found.

Specifically, they weren’t happy with this particular table in this specific bookshop because it was full of ‘feminised work slop’.

My first time in a bookstore in years and it’s all just feminized woke slop. pic.twitter.com/U0RF1DGktl — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) January 16, 2026

Much better at the back, apparently.

At the very back of the store is a small corner for history, philosophy, and politics, and some lib intentionally flipped around all the books from Victor Davis Hanson and Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/VfKuBlIMpA — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) January 16, 2026

And talking of libs, there was no end of them – and others from across the political spectrum, no doubt – only happy to help.

“my first time in a bookstore in years.” how dare they not cater to you https://t.co/ei3MkYFAlg — Ray (@RaymondSultan) January 17, 2026

Well…that’s who buys books. They don’t merchandise the store for people who go to bookstores every few years my man. — Peter Corbett (@corbett3000) January 16, 2026

Man who hasn’t been in a shop in years shocked shops no longer cater to him https://t.co/p9OH0NZc1r — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) January 17, 2026

If you don’t visit a bookstore for years you shouldn’t be surprised that it caters to the tastes of those who visit regularly and spend their hard-earned money there. — Mushtaq Bilal, PhD (@MushtaqBilalPhD) January 17, 2026

Conservative figure that postures as intellectual admits not having been in a bookstore in years https://t.co/qZZctFxUG9 — Slazac 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 🇹🇼 🌐 (@TrueSlazac) January 17, 2026

So under capitalism, a private bookstore would sell things that make the most money and cater to whatever group is buying books and reading. Tell boys to start reading more, and maybe your WW2 history section will get bigger.

Hope this helps. — Emery (@EmeryEXP) January 17, 2026

