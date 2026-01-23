Elon Musk tried to be funny at Davos and the silence that followed made the vacuum of space feel noisy

US davos elon musk

The great thing about Elon Musk – no, stick with us, please – is that no matter how much money he has, he will never be funny.

And if there’s anything in the universe that Musk wants to be – apart from on Mars – is funny.

So we probably shouldn’t be surprised that he tried to tell a joke when appearing before his fellow billionaires at the Davos world economic forum. And we’re glad he did, in a way, because the silence that followed made the vacuum of space feel noisy.

Elon Musk: I heard about the peace summit. I was like, is that “P-I-E-C-E?” You know, a little piece of Greenland, a little piece of Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/aghjMvIsLJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 22, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Holy fuck he’s so unfunny https://t.co/NUCj1uWFoO — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) January 22, 2026

2.

The ultimate irony of this, he obviously thought of (and likely rehearsed) this line many times and yet he came up with a joke anyone over the age of 5 will find painfully cringey — Bakhti Nishanov (@b_nishanov) January 22, 2026

3.

Literally no one in the crowd laughed https://t.co/92nouOa4Fh — kate bush’s husband 2 (@iloveairbagged) January 22, 2026

4.

5.

6.

7.

The most unfunny person — yoyo (@yoyo49478112) January 22, 2026

8.

he wants to be funny so bad it’s embarrassing. maybe he should invent the tesla humor chip to put in his brain so people will actually think he’s likable for once. https://t.co/vrfYuTj3Yc — NIGHTCAFÉ 🔻 (@anightcafe) January 22, 2026

And it turns out it wasn’t even his joke.

Asshole hasn’t had an original thought in his entire life and butchered the original joke while constantly glancing to the audience for approval lol pic.twitter.com/deWoq9xZY2 — Zack (@ZEri_66) January 22, 2026

To conclude …

probably a bad idea to reference the hitler song from the producers, but what do i know? https://t.co/V9ZWhE0Oeg pic.twitter.com/GUTNwozruH — Terminally Online Leftist 🥂 (@terminallyOL) January 22, 2026

Source @clashreport