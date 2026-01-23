US davos elon musk

Elon Musk tried to be funny at Davos and the silence that followed made the vacuum of space feel noisy

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2026

The great thing about Elon Musk – no, stick with us, please – is that no matter how much money he has, he will never be funny.

And if there’s anything in the universe that Musk wants to be – apart from on Mars – is funny.

So we probably shouldn’t be surprised that he tried to tell a joke when appearing before his fellow billionaires at the Davos world economic forum. And we’re glad he did, in a way, because the silence that followed made the vacuum of space feel noisy.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

And it turns out it wasn’t even his joke.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Donald Trump had a giant hissy fit and uninvited Canada from his ‘board of peace’ – 17 funniest and totally on-point responses

Source @clashreport