Donald Trump had a giant hissy fit and uninvited Canada from his ‘board of peace’ – 17 funniest and totally on-point responses

US board of peace canada donald trump

Donald Trump’s Board oF Peace is shaping up into quite something, although one look down the list of members to date and ‘peace’ probably isn’t the first thing you’d think of (entrance fee: $1bn).

‼️ The Board Of Peace Council in its current form: USA, Bahrain, Morocco, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Uzbekistan. pic.twitter.com/fv61rx066C — Hiba Nasr (@HibaNasr) January 22, 2026

Apparently Belgium – listed there – isn’t actually a member, they get them mixed up with Belarus (easily done, Mr President!)

America, your country is “going to hell” ! This is your President ludicrously parading his “Board of Peace” on the world stage, composed of those luminaries of enlightened pacifism that are Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Turkey, Uzbekistan etc and which practically all your real… pic.twitter.com/lzr5Gzo9VQ — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) January 22, 2026

But one nation that definitely isn’t involved is Canada. Its premier Mark Carney expressed a vague interest before outlining so many coveats (including that $1bn price tag) that it was basically never going to happen.

But that didn’t stop Trump proudly withdrawing their invite anyway after Carney’s devastating remarks about the Trump regime at Davos.

And even someone who is mocked with such regularity, these A++ responses have gotta hurt.

1.

Sir, you can’t break up with someone who already blocked your number pic.twitter.com/oTJkJ2T9jh — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 23, 2026

2.

Trump just uninvited Canada from his little “Board of Peace” because Carney didn’t kiss the ring. Imagine starting an international organization and running it like a middle school lunch table. pic.twitter.com/sstsIY1msi — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 23, 2026

3.

This vindictive lunatic is getting more demented and unhinged every hour while his body and mind deteriorate in front of everyone’s eyes. And not one single elected Republican can “see” it. Its absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/GxprEloKhz — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 23, 2026

4.

Dear Minister Carney, You are uninvited to my super awesome birthday party that definitely doesn’t suck like everyone says. Me and that smelly kid from next door will have all the ice cream cake and you don’t get any. It will be the opposite of sad. It will be 2 cool dudes and… — The Dread duck Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) January 23, 2026

5.

Every time you think you can’t be more embarrassed he posts something else https://t.co/U2A2gMyBC1 — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) January 23, 2026

6.

Trump is now uninviting people to his club that nobody wants to join. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 23, 2026

7.

“The most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled”❓ Oh Donny… pic.twitter.com/ptWzv2rQk9 — ▪️RICH BOONE▪️ (@opiedog8) January 23, 2026

8.

Carney already declined. Trump is basically just a stalker ex at this point. — Cressche (@Cressche) January 23, 2026

9.