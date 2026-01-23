US board of peace canada donald trump

Donald Trump had a giant hissy fit and uninvited Canada from his ‘board of peace’ – 17 funniest and totally on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2026

Donald Trump’s Board oF Peace is shaping up into quite something, although one look down the list of members to date and ‘peace’ probably isn’t the first thing you’d think of (entrance fee: $1bn).

Apparently Belgium – listed there – isn’t actually a member, they get them mixed up with Belarus (easily done, Mr President!)

But one nation that definitely isn’t involved is Canada. Its premier Mark Carney expressed a vague interest before outlining so many coveats (including that $1bn price tag) that it was basically never going to happen.

But that didn’t stop Trump proudly withdrawing their invite anyway after Carney’s devastating remarks about the Trump regime at Davos.

And even someone who is mocked with such regularity, these A++ responses have gotta hurt.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

