Trump setting his AG on Jack Smith just as he testified that the president had intimidated witnesses might be Timing of the Century – 15 swift facepalms

Jack Smith has been speaking to a congressional hearing of the House Judicial Committee about his investigations into possible lawbreaking by Donald Trump.

Smith was the Special Counsel in charge of the case regarding Trump’s handling of classified documents found stored at Mar-a-Lago, and for his involvement in the events relating to the storming of the Capitol on January 6 2021.

The charges were dismissed without prejudice after the presidential election, which means that he can be retried for them.

Jack Smith reminds us that the cases against Trump were dismissed “without prejudice.” Meaning they could be brought again. — Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) January 22, 2026 at 5:13 PM

He pulled no punches, insisting that nobody should be above the law.

His testimony included this pretty explosive claim.

In his anniversary address on Tuesday, a jittery Trump laid into the lawyer, calling him a ‘sick son of a bitch’.

After reports began to come out of the House Judiciary hearing, the president rushed to Truth Social to smear Smith again.

“Deranged Jack Smith is being DECIMATED before Congress. It was over when they discussed his past failures and unfair prosecutions. He destroyed many lives under the guise of legitimacy. Jack Smith is a deranged animal, who shouldn’t be allowed to practice Law. If he were a Republican, his license would be taken away from him, and far worse! Hopefully the Attorney General is looking at what he’s done, including some of the crooked and corrupt witnesses that he was attempting to use in his case against me. The whole thing was a Democrat SCAM — A big price should be paid by them for what they have put our Country through!”

One Democratic congressman read Smith the post.

Neguse reads Jack Smith the post Trump just published calling him a "deranged animal" and calling on Bondi to investigate him [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 22, 2026 at 6:27 PM

The irony of Trump intimidating a witness with threats of prosecution, just after that witness had alleged he intimidates witnesses deserved nothing less than a chef’s kiss.

Trump does this every time telling his corrupt AG and regime of criminals to look into anything he doesn't like it's nothing but corruption from top to bottom with trump and his criminal regime — Brian (@bm1970.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 6:19 PM

Republicans spent the entire hearing accusing Jack Smith of prosecuting Trump for political reasons and falsely claiming he was being directed by Biden and Garland. Ironically, while they were doing that, Trump was telling Bondi on Truth Social that she should prosecute Smith. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Jack Smith is currently answering questions about intimidation tactics by the President. Sigh. — CMHoskins (@cmhoskins.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 6:03 PM

Trump's new Truth Social post.

Because a President has all day to watch a Congressional deposition – nothing else to do… [image or embed] — Action Together New Jersey (@atnj.org) January 22, 2026 at 6:22 PM

This may be Trump's sentiment, but it kind of looks more like Stephen Miller wrote this raging post. — Max Edge (@maxedge.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 6:12 PM

He has this habit of threatening witnesses as they are testifying. In real time. Seems relevant. — Michigan Man (@landofenchantment.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 6:02 PM

Yes, please take this to court. Discovery will be amazing. Jack Smith is 1000x the lawyer Bondi and anyone she appoints will ever be. There are reasons Bondi keeps losing in every court across the nation. Stupidity + performance art for an audience of 1. — mentalstate.bsky.social (@mentalstate.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 5:42 PM

We don't have a DOJ anymore. Trump has his personal law firm Bondi & Blanche to prosecute all his enemies or anyone who speaks badly about him — taylormade56.bsky.social (@taylormade56.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 5:57 PM

If you were wondering just how obsessed Trump is with his former prosecuter, it’s this much …

@balint.house.gov says that Trump has used term "Deranged Jack Smith" a huge # of times (182?) times on Truth Social. — emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 6:55 PM

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab