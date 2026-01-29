This Trump podcast bro is suffering an acute case of buyer’s remorse and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Entertainment andrew schultz donald trump podcast bro

Andrew Schultz is a podcaster (wait! don’t go!).

Schultz was one of many white male comedians who had Donald Trump on his show leading up to the election. He laughed at all of Trump’s jokes and didn’t exactly push back on any of his wild claims.

If you’re wondering how much influence an uninformed stand-up can have on the American presidency, just look at the White House.

Which brings us to what Schultz is currently discussing on his show. The comedian got serious when he started discussing recent ICE operations across the country.

Andrew Schultz: “ [ICE is] doing things that objectively—I don’t care which side of the isle you’re on—are unconstitutional… You can’t enter someone’s home without a warrant… I saw them arrest somebody for having an accent, & the ICE agent that arrested him had an accent!” pic.twitter.com/fQh8VxFBd1 — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) January 28, 2026

This 180 degree tone shift was visible from Election Day, yet Schultz seems mystified with what he’s seeing unfold in front of him.

The epiphany elicited a variety of “I told you so’s” from across Twitter.

1.

I’m not lying when I say I’ve never seen anyone laugh harder at Trump’s “jokes” (this includes every sycophant in his circle) than Andrew Schulz. This man was literally in tears nearly on the floor trying to impress this pedophile. My god the 2nd hand embarrassment from this. https://t.co/eTxaE5EwEm pic.twitter.com/WJppBaR5wE — talk about length, talk about drama (@3ddiebb) January 28, 2026

2.

This dumbass voted for Trump, supported him, and did it to attract his base and get rich. F Andrew Schulz. https://t.co/jiSmSkifvG — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 29, 2026

3.

Mfers talk like they didn’t have an influential role in why we’re here today. — 🖤 Christine (@christinelu) January 29, 2026

4.

Schultz had an enthusiastic role in facilitating the hell we are in today, that is and always will be his legacy. no amount of backpedaling or historical revision or grandiloquent postulating will change that. Schultz and his Austin crew can all get absolutely fucked. — R&M Productions (@RMproductionsX) January 28, 2026

5.

Tell us more Andrew. History will remember how we got here. pic.twitter.com/1DVtQ2O2gI — CAŦMAN (@subzerov690) January 29, 2026

6.

Andrew Schulz voted for this https://t.co/nyAx4LCRcQ — Dr. Allison Wiltz (@queenie4rmnola) January 28, 2026

7.