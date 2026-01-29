Entertainment andrew schultz donald trump podcast bro

This Trump podcast bro is suffering an acute case of buyer’s remorse and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Saul Hutson. Updated January 29th, 2026

Andrew Schultz is a podcaster (wait! don’t go!).

Schultz was one of many white male comedians who had Donald Trump on his show leading up to the election. He laughed at all of Trump’s jokes and didn’t exactly push back on any of his wild claims.

If you’re wondering how much influence an uninformed stand-up can have on the American presidency, just look at the White House.

Which brings us to what Schultz is currently discussing on his show. The comedian got serious when he started discussing recent ICE operations across the country.

This 180 degree tone shift was visible from Election Day, yet Schultz seems mystified with what he’s seeing unfold in front of him.

The epiphany elicited a variety of “I told you so’s” from across Twitter.

