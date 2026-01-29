What’s a hobby people pretend is cool, but you secretly think is ridiculous? – 17 pastimes that are pretty silly when you think about it

Round Ups r/AskReddit

There’s nothing wrong with having a hobby. We all need a way to unwind when we’re not at work.

However not all hobbies were created equal. In fact there are some which, although they’re socially accepted, are sneered at in private. And we know this because EggAdventurous1957 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a hobby people pretend is cool, but you secretly think is ridiculous?’

Here are the top replies which should be traded in for something much better…

1.

‘Spending THOUSANDS of dollars on shoes you never wear or are afraid to get dirty.’

-tftookmyname

2.

‘Collecting expensive things just to keep them in the box. ‘Whether it’s sneakers you never wear, bourbon you never drink, or toys you never open. At that point, you’re just guarding loot.’

-KeyProblem5345

3.

‘New age healing with crystals and chakras and such. I’m super open minded, but that culture seems more like a fashion, an identity…. ‘And for some, it’s actually predatory, and is used to scam sick people out of their money. ‘I do sincerely love crystals/minerals/rocks though, I have some myself. I just don’t think they’re going to vibe my problems away.’

-dooglek

4.

‘Caving 🥴’

-Crunchiroach

5.

‘Moderating subreddits.’

-Hour_Affect9498

6.

‘Ghost hunting. You’re just sitting in the dark talking to a blinking box.’

-Maxwyfe

7.

‘Power slap or competitive slapping is the most ridiculous hobby. I read every reply and can’t believe no one said this one yet.’

-_Ice_Water

8.

‘Cold plunging. ‘I get you… sat in freezing water and posted it with a motivational quote like you just unlocked ancient wisdom. Meanwhile, you’re shivering, late to work, and still emotionally unavailable. It’s just hypothermia with better branding’

-CnCorange

9.