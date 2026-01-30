The preview of Darren Aronofsky’s AI-generated Revolutionary War series had the internet up in arms – 24 shots across the bows

Entertainment AI tv

Darren Aronofsky, director of The Wrestler, Black Swan, and The Whale, has a new project in the pipeline, a series of short, AI-generated stories depicting scenes from the USA’s Revolutionary War.

On Thursday, a preview of the series, On This Day… 1776, hit social media, and people are up in arms …appropriately enough.

First trailer for Darren Aranofsky's new AI animated series 'On This Day… 1776' • Tells short narrative stories about the Revolutionary War • Uses Gen AI tools, including tech made by Google DeepMind • Has SAG voice actors [image or embed] — Culture Crave (@culturecrave.co) January 29, 2026 at 5:48 PM

The series will be shown on Time’s YouTube channel, with each episode’s release coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the event it depicts.

People were surprised that the Screen Actor’s Guild had allowed its members to be involved in something that’s such a huge threat to industry employment figures. They were also baffled that so-called environmentalist Aronofsky would buy into something with such heavy water wastage.

None of the public’s reactions to the snippets are likely to end up on the ‘On This Day… 1776’ advertising posters.

Let’s take a look.

Makes sense that AI trash is going to be used a lot in american nationalist productions — Arga (@argakyan.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 5:54 PM

A lot of filmmakers have been washed up, but Aranofsky wants to reach previously unknown heights of how washed up a filmmaker can become. — Jón Kristinsson (@jonkk.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 6:06 PM

Whoever voice acted in this is going on my shitlist. — Scott Frerichs (@kaiserneko.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 5:59 PM

i’d rather die of whatever people of that time died of, probably shitting myself to death if i had to guess — (@thatsgoodweb.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 6:46 PM

