Donald Trump is suing the IRS for $10 billion over the leaking of his tax returns in 2020, if you were wondering how the grift was going – 19 weary facepalms

Ahead of his first term in office, then repeatedly after he was elected, Donald Trump promised to release his tax returns as soon as the IRS stopped auditing them. The IRS confirmed that he was free to release the returns whenever he wanted, but he didn’t.

In 2020, Charles Littlejohn, who had previously worked for the tax service, leaked Trump’s returns to the New York Times, revealing that his many failed enterprises had seen him claim a $72.9 million rebate, and that he hadn’t made enough to pay tax in eleven out of the previous eighteen years – at least on paper.

Littlejohn was jailed for the data breach.

Exclusive: The Times has obtained tax-return data for President Trump extending over more than two decades.

It shows his finances under stress, beset by losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes and hundreds of millions in debt coming due. https://t.co/gstfYLEe5V — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 27, 2020

The revelations, along with many accusations of major tax avoidance, were humiliating for the man who had dined out on boasts of his extreme wealth, and it obviously stung so much that he hasn’t been able to let it go.

Breaking Bloomberg: Trump just sued the IRS and Treasury Department for $10 billion over the unauthorized disclosure of his tax returns to the press during his first term in office — potentially putting American taxpayers on the hook for a massive payout. https://t.co/TXUM7Yh9D8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 30, 2026

Fox News was all over it.

President Trump is suing the IRS and will be announcing the new fed chair tomorrow pic.twitter.com/r5cRcrzQ96 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) January 30, 2026

Once more for the people at the back in the red baseball caps – Trump is suing the IRS and the US Treasury, which means he’s suing the US Government, which therefore means he’s suing taxpayers.

Unsurprisingly, his elder sons and his company are in on it.

Trump is suing the IRS for $10 billion over the publication of his tax returns. pic.twitter.com/TvVeQPyYXC — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) January 30, 2026

It’s hard to keep track of how many individuals and bodies the President of the USA is suing at any given time, which is why nobody was surprised by his latest grift.

BREAKING: Trump is suing the people who voted for him (taxpayers) billions of dollars because a random person at the IRS leaked his tax returns that he promised his voters 34 times he’d release. pic.twitter.com/iMluqWEsb3 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 30, 2026

So just to be clear. US taxpayers will now have to fund a legal defense for a case brought by our sitting President. And if he wins, we're supposed to pay him $10 billion? — Wallscreet (@Wallscreet) January 30, 2026

Nothing says “America first” like fucking us all over because he got caught cheating on his taxes. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 30, 2026

This mothafucker isn't gonna stop til he loots Fort Knox, is he? — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) January 30, 2026

Trying to imagine the Republican freakout if Obama had tried to pocket $10 Billion from the treasury https://t.co/k3rskwmtSN — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) January 30, 2026

Not enough people talking about how Trump is suing his government with a judicial branch that will side with him for $10 Billion. Just blatant theft. Pillaging the taxpayers. Fuck this. Spread this at the general strike. https://t.co/Pg0HeMJrA1 — dead domain (@DomainDead) January 30, 2026

Trump deciding to sue his own administration for $10 billion, is basically Trump stealing $10 billion from taxpayers. But somehow, poor people getting a soda with SNAP is the scandal.https://t.co/R9HSQ5675w — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 30, 2026

Yet another attempt to bilk Americans to benefit himself to the tune of billions. He’s one of the most litigious men in America and now he wants us, the tax payers, to give him $10 billion over a dispute with an agency under his purview during his first term. https://t.co/KHTQi279Rp — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) January 30, 2026

Trump suing his own Treasury for $10B is like a burglar demanding the homeowner pay for his broken crowbar. The ultimate self-dealing grift. The $10B claim violates tax law's reality: statutory damages cap at $1k per leak. To justify this astronomical sum would require 10… — White House Xray (@xray_media) January 30, 2026

