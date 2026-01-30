US donald trump lawsuits

Donald Trump is suing the IRS for $10 billion over the leaking of his tax returns in 2020, if you were wondering how the grift was going – 19 weary facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 30th, 2026

Ahead of his first term in office, then repeatedly after he was elected, Donald Trump promised to release his tax returns as soon as the IRS stopped auditing them. The IRS confirmed that he was free to release the returns whenever he wanted, but he didn’t.

What a shocker!

In 2020, Charles Littlejohn, who had previously worked for the tax service, leaked Trump’s returns to the New York Times, revealing that his many failed enterprises had seen him claim a $72.9 million rebate, and that he hadn’t made enough to pay tax in eleven out of the previous eighteen years – at least on paper.

Littlejohn was jailed for the data breach.

The revelations, along with many accusations of major tax avoidance, were humiliating for the man who had dined out on boasts of his extreme wealth, and it obviously stung so much that he hasn’t been able to let it go.

Fox News was all over it.

Once more for the people at the back in the red baseball caps – Trump is suing the IRS and the US Treasury, which means he’s suing the US Government, which therefore means he’s suing taxpayers.

Unsurprisingly, his elder sons and his company are in on it.

It’s hard to keep track of how many individuals and bodies the President of the USA is suing at any given time, which is why nobody was surprised by his latest grift.

