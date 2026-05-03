This writer’s viral post about how everything online is now just endless ads, subscriptions, log-ins, and AI absolutely nails our current digital, anti-human hellscape

Life social media technology

It can be hard for writers to find the right words to nail just how crazy our modern world has become.

This is especially true when it comes to the rapid advance of technology.

Writer Katherine Argent tweeted a long screed this week about what digital life is like today – comprising endless ads, subscriptions, log-ins, AI, password resets, system updates, 2-factor-authentification – and how it all adds up to making our lives more complicated, not less, as we were once promised by our tech overlords.

Search is full of ads and wrong answers. Every other email is an ad. Prime Video charges you and shows ads. Paramount? Ads. Peacock? YouTube? Hulu? Ads followed by more ads. Netflix full of ads. Meta and X, every other thing is an ad. Pinterest is nothing but ads. AI is in… — Katherine Argent (@effthealgorithm) April 30, 2026

It reads:

“Search is full of ads and wrong answers. Every other email is an ad. Prime Video charges you and shows ads. Paramount? Ads. Peacock? YouTube? Hulu? Ads followed by more ads. Netflix full of ads. Meta and X, every other thing is an ad. Pinterest is nothing but ads. “AI is in everything. AI finishes sentences incorrectly and won’t stop. AI reads your email and search history to target you with more ads. Every time you open an app or visit a site there’s an update making it worse. “In a hurry? First, click here to agree to terms you don’t have time to read and must accept. You need an account to do that. Change your temporary password. Enter your 2FA code. Check your email and enter that code. Now use a passkey. Your password is too simple to remember. Change it. No, not like that. Now log on. Enter your 2FA code. Check your email for a code… Welcome back! “We’ve updated our terms of service and privacy policy (you have none). Subscribe to the site. Subscribe to Netflix. Subscribe to toilet paper. Subscribe to these groceries. Pay a membership fee for the right to subscribe then tip your driver who delivers the subscriptions your membership lets you subscribe to. “Time to work? We’ve got to update your laptop and will slow down everything you do until you agree to update. But first, click here to agree. Update installed — your laptop’s broken now. It doesn’t matter, since your boss just replaced you with AI. “Go to your phone to complain on social media. Wait, your phone needs an update so we can add more AI. Click here. Oh sorry, your phone can’t handle this update. Now it’s useless. Go get the newest phone. “Here’s a text from a friend, an email, a voice mail they left three days ago but you didn’t see until now because of sync problems with the cloud. It’s their GoFundMe. Their MLM. Their Patreon. Never mind, you didn’t respond to their text within 9 minutes and now you’re no longer friends. They blocked you. Make new friends. Download this app to find people in your area. In your neighborhood. On your street. Two doors down from you. Do you know this person yet, we think you’d get along. You need an account to use this app. That username is taken. Enter a password. Not that one, you used it on another site. You need to be connected to WiFi to download the app. Allow the app to connect to other devices on your network. Allow the app to access your contacts, know your precise location, store your credit card details. Oops, sorry, we got hacked now all that info is available on the web. There’s a class action suit. You can join. It’ll take a decade to get your $3.73 share of the ten billion settlement. We’ll send it via PayPal or deposit it to your bank, just tell us those details. “Oh no, another hack. That info is circulating now, too. Here’s a spam call, a spam email, a spam text. Why are you angry? Why are you talking about getting rid of your phone? Why don’t you like AI, it lets us make all of this easier? Do you know how ridiculous that sounds? This is progress. You’ll be left behind. Do you want to be left behind? Do you???”

Katherine’s words have clearly struck a chord; at the time of publishing, her post had 39,000 likes and had been retweeted almost 10,000 times. Here’s a taster of the response:

1.

This is the updated version of Billy Joel’s song, “We Didn’t Start the Fire” — Kelly McGugan (@KellyMcGugan) May 1, 2026

2.

All of that and then this https://t.co/60GcYRpmMK — ;semico1on (@sem1co1on) May 1, 2026

3.

And I remember a certain martech company in the 2010s insisting that "advertising was dead." — Samuel Scott 🎤 (@samueljscott) May 2, 2026

4.

And they claim that all this tech will make life easier lol. I sure haven't seen it. — S. Jack (@SteffenJack84) April 30, 2026

5.

Give this the Pulitzer. https://t.co/e8aUgFEz7d — ʟᴜᴋᴇ ʙᴀʀɴᴇᴛᴛ (@LukeBarnett) May 1, 2026

6.

This is 100000x more important and poignant than “something big is coming” https://t.co/GxHTAJESk8 — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) May 1, 2026

7.

There’s so much room for new companies to come along with the simple innovation of “we’re not gonna be assholes about it” https://t.co/53k64lEtag — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) May 1, 2026

8.

Worthy of every view it gets. https://t.co/jyDIgNo3mk — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) May 2, 2026

9.

And that satisfaction gap leaves us scrambling for more serotonin as we put in unpaid shifts on social media for their profit. — Katherine Argent (@effthealgorithm) April 30, 2026

10.

I deliberately smashed my phone the other day because of an entire maddening day of this hell you describe so eloquently. (I still had an older one that was less annoying to use.) Anyway it felt so good. — David Milner (@DaveMilbo) May 1, 2026

11.

Yes. — Katherine Argent (@effthealgorithm) May 1, 2026

12.

I’d just entered my password, waited for 2FA via text, then got told to check email for the code there, too. And after entering all that, the site wouldn’t load. — Katherine Argent (@effthealgorithm) May 2, 2026

13.

The car wash that I have gone to for years in Pasadena now charges like a subscription service. A monthly fee to go to a car wash? A car wash? It’s the enshitification of everything. Please watch this helpful video for more. https://t.co/Dnk61HpRsl https://t.co/CoA8kpwb7G — Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) May 2, 2026

14.

Tom Waits’ “Step Right Up” needs a reboot for the internet age. This is a pretty good start… https://t.co/xX7MWwz7aG — Dave Troy (@davetroy) May 1, 2026

15.

hang it in the louvre https://t.co/kyKtEiQebm — Matina Stevis-Gridneff (@MatinaStevis) May 1, 2026

16.

Being back in an old car has been a revelation. Every time I'm here, im reminded of how shitty tech has made modern life https://t.co/oo54ZOD0hP pic.twitter.com/i3kz4jMftQ — Boss351Pilot (@Boss351Pilot) May 1, 2026

17.

As someone who’s often on their laptop or phone, I’ve thought about this a LOT lately. I consider myself a fairly tech-savvy person, but I’ve been getting more and more frustrated navigating anything digital these days. It all feels increasingly anti-consumer and anti-human. https://t.co/JhiH8NCTLZ — David Pepose – Comic Book Writer (@Peposed) May 1, 2026

18.

It’s an ouroboros of efficiency. An economy of funhouse mirrors. The Seven Layers of Enshittification. In pursuit of frictionless profit, every movement trips a wire. Participation is a minefield. Access and egress are barricaded with riddles. Every walled garden is a psych ward. https://t.co/rShOReGqb7 — Lee Hepner (@LeeHepner) May 1, 2026

19.

silicon valley has made all aspects of all of our lives substantively worse and it doesn't seem like it is slowing down anytime soon https://t.co/C9MlSSmLbm — Ashley Fitzgerald (@RizomaSchool) May 1, 2026

20.

Choose life (the third version)https://t.co/r1pkyKQCp0 — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 2, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/effthealgorithm