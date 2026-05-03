People love this viral post calling out those regretful MAGA supporters who now claim they always had their doubts about Donald Trump

It might have taken 11 years, three presidential campaigns, two presidential terms, an attempted insurrection, countless national and international embarrassments, and a Middle Eastern war that has worsened the cost of living for millions of Americans – but it seems that Donald Trump’s supporters might slowly be turning on him.

There’s more and more reporting about how Trump’s supporters are starting to regret ever voting for him, especially in 2024.

So, these words from Threads user Mo Husseini have gone viral for capturing how everyone who has been anti-Trump from the beginning is feeling now. In short, it boils down to: “It’s about time but don’t pretend that you always knew he was bad. Own your decision.”

.

.

It reads:

“Apparently It’s Time for Everyone to Pretend They Were a Good German

For 10 years, we told you it was disease ridden shit.

We told you at dinner tables and on social media and in op-eds and in the streets and you called us hysterical and elitist and deranged and unpatriotic and you told us to fuck our feelings.

And now, a decade and twelve thousand servings deep, you put the spoon down, look up from the bowl, and announce that you are starting to think this might not be chocolate pudding.

“No shit. You ate it. You asked for seconds. You wore a hat advertising its deliciousness. You screamed at your mother about it at Thanksgiving. You stormed a federal building over it. You made it your entire identity, and anyone who pointed at the bowl and said “that is literally diseased shit” was the enemy.

And now you want applause because you have finally, finally identified a flavor the rest of the planet clocked on the first bite.

“I’m glad you’ve figured it out but…

Let’s be clear, you are doing what every generation of cowards does when the tide turns.

You are the Vichy clerk burning documents.

You are the party member ripping up the membership card.

You are the guy who swears he was in the Resistance when the only thing he resisted was the urge to speak up when it would have cost him something.

“It is the modern Woodstock problem: if everyone who now claims they “always had doubts” had actually had doubts, Trump would have lost both elections by forty million votes and we could have skipped the whole fucking thing.

Welcome. I mean it. Changing your mind is hard and I respect the act of it.

But sit the fuck down now and shut the fuck up. You don’t get a fucking ribbon, big boy.

“The praise goes to the people who called it horseshit on day one and ate a decade of consequences for saying so. Who lost friends, lost family, got uninvited from Christmas, got called traitors by people they loved.

They did the hard thing when it was hard. You are doing the easy thing now that it is easy. Those are not the same.

Pull up a chair. There is room at the table.

But “I always had my doubts” doesn’t square with the hat and your Let’s Go Brandon bumper sticker.”