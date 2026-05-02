‘What’s something that people do to try to be nice that infuriates you?’ – 19 thoughtful gestures that can really backfire

Round Ups r/AskUK

It’s a real pain to have a colleague or family member who’s a bit of an arse.

They’re the types who comment when you have a big spot or have gained a few pounds, they’ll apply for the day off after you’ve casually mentioned you wanted that particular date, or they’ll bring up a topic they know you’re trying to avoid.

There’s not a person alive who wouldn’t totally sympathise with you for being pissed off with those people.

However, some people can rub you up the wrong way by doing things they think are helpful or nice. Those people can be even more irritating.

Over on r/AskUK, hindmaja had this question.

‘What’s something that people do to try to be nice that infuriates you?’

They added –

“For me it’s when someone in a car who has clearly the right of way insists on letting you go first. Especially at junctions. It causes confusion all round,nobody knows who’s going to go first and raises the chance of an accident and everyone ends up taking longer to get out. Just take your flipping right of way and go on with your day. I won’t hold it against you or think you are a bad person.”

It turns out that there are a lot of supposedly nice things that people find infuriating – including these.

1.

People that hold the door open when you are just too far away so you feel the need to do that awkward little walk/jog to speed up so as not to inconvenience them any longer.

walnutwithteeth

2.

People who insist on you trying or sharing their food, whether eating out or if they’ve cooked it themselves. Not always a problem but if I’m either not hungry or what they’re eating looks rank, they need to fuck off.

general_mola

3.



The people who answer questions on Amazon because they were emailed and thought it was directed at them personally. “Sorry, I don’t know the size as I bought it as a present for my grandchildren.” Stupid system from Amazon!

ElectrickSorcery

4.



“Are you okay” “Yeah” “Are you sure?” “Yes” “Really? Because you look upset” “Well I was fucking fine until you fucking asked me 18 fucking times if I was fucking fine or not!!”

mward_shalamalam

5.



Unnecessary small talk before asking me for a favour. I’m going to lose some time helping you out, just get to the point and minimise the amount of time we both lose.

joylessbrick

6.

People who reply to missing people/pets posts on Facebook with “hope you find them” and other similar stuff. Poor fucker has probably gotten their hopes up that someone might have genuine information for them and then sees that.

meanz_beanz_heinz

7.



Trying to help in the kitchen and instead just getting in the way. If I need help making dinner, I will ask for it.

baronsameday

8.

Not sure if this counts, but sharing posts to “raise awareness” on FB and other social media, namely when it’s already an extremely well-known issue. Thanks, Joan, I wouldn’t have even heard of cancer if it wasn’t for your latest status.

JackNowellsRatTail

9.

People saying “you look fine, you don’t need to lose weight” when you say you want to/are trying to lose weight. Like, thanks, nice of you to say, but I know my own body. You’re not the one who has to live in it and see it in the mirror every day.

greg225

10.