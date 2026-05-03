The White House posted an hour-long video of Donald Trump just saying “winning” on a loop – 15 people calling out this clear loser behaviour

News donald trump MAGA The White House

Let’s now turn to the White House account on Twitter/X, the content from which continues to be totally normal and not at all insane.

On Saturday, the official account posted a 60-minute long video – of Trump just saying “winning” over and over in a loop.

President Trump saying WINNING for 1 hour. Can't stop, won't stop. pic.twitter.com/1RhnINVAKT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 2, 2026

The “winning” in question is clearly referring to so many Trump success stories of late, including Iran, the subsequent affordability crisis it has provoked, and acing his latest cognitive exams.

The post prompted thousands of replies and retweets – here’s a selection of the best.

1.

Whinging* — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) May 2, 2026

2.

This is a real tweet from a real account about a real man who leads a real country. It's just so hard to believe any of it. https://t.co/LNrzfUZqpR — Tehran Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) May 2, 2026

3.

4.

Gas is literally $5 a gallon https://t.co/KygjVGxTbv — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) May 2, 2026

5.

This is The White House official account. This will be a source of embarrassment for at least 100 years. The GOP should never be in The White House again. https://t.co/oKB7bB9CiZ — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) May 2, 2026

6.

Thank you, the White House—there’s no need for us to make jokes about you anymore, because you’re already busy turning the President into a source of comedy yourselves. https://t.co/8TSfxh1snw — Iran Embassy in Türkiye (@Iran_in_Turkiye) May 2, 2026

7.

Most desperate shit i watched all week https://t.co/IzZ2omdMow — dart (@poordart) May 2, 2026

8.

Yeah, can’t stop losing money while crashing the world economy. pic.twitter.com/UDpTlNGTl6 — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) May 2, 2026

9.

It’s amazing to see how far the United States global reputation has fallen ‍♂️ we are the laughing stock of the entire world and what does our government do? Play a clip on repeat for 60 minutes so they can pretend we are winning, but in nearly every metric we are falling behind.… https://t.co/HDE05wNH5A — Cyrus Janssen (@thecyrusjanssen) May 2, 2026

10.

Black Mirror doesn’t even have an episode for this https://t.co/EJdYRe27E6 — Mowgli (@fbgwayno) May 2, 2026

11.

Repeating a lie over and over again doesn’t make it true. https://t.co/nN7RMetyCG — nyara (@nyaraVT) May 3, 2026

12.

A 12 year old runs this account https://t.co/FXS4SpzDFj — Michael Orthodox ☦ (@Michaeldudufudu) May 2, 2026

13.

Is this mental illness? https://t.co/1UVSsD6xuf — SIMPLICIUS Ѱ (@simpatico771) May 2, 2026

14.

The delusion has fully metastasized into full-blown psychosis https://t.co/Gkd9LxiLhh — Black Swan (@AFCryptid) May 2, 2026

15.

This is the actual official White House account. How are people this unwell able to continue running the country? If this platform survives, future generations will be stunned at how utterly ridiculous it is that people elected & re-elected this clown to the highest office. https://t.co/etXIiEOyRN — Omar Baddar عمر بدّار (@OmarBaddar) May 2, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/WhiteHouse