News donald trump MAGA The White House

The White House posted an hour-long video of Donald Trump just saying “winning” on a loop – 15 people calling out this clear loser behaviour

Michael White. Updated May 3rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Let’s now turn to the White House account on Twitter/X, the content from which continues to be totally normal and not at all insane.

On Saturday, the official account posted a 60-minute long video – of Trump just saying “winning” over and over in a loop.

The “winning” in question is clearly referring to so many Trump success stories of late, including Iran, the subsequent affordability crisis it has provoked, and acing his latest cognitive exams.

The post prompted thousands of replies and retweets – here’s a selection of the best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Source: Twitter/X/WhiteHouse