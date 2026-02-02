A Las Vegas man said if only an American stood as an MP they’d be prime minister within five years – 13 homegrown smackdowns that make you proud to be British

Politics elections

Time now to return to the ever expanding cultural chasm between the US and the UK (and the rest of the world, but one country at a time, eh?)

And when we say cultural, we also mean political, after this political activist from Las Vegas suggested that the state of British politics is so bad right now that if an American stood for parliament in the UK they’d be PM within five years.

I have often thought that if we could drop, like, a C tier national politician from the US into UK politics they’d be prime minister in under 5 years — Mark Peckham 🥥🌴 (@AK_Organizer) January 30, 2026

There was a little bit more context leading up to that, obviously, but the sentiment is clear, as was the tone of all these replies which really do make you proud to be British.

1.

They’d almost immediately end up in prison for campaign finance violations. And if they somehow become an MP they’d get thrown out the House three times in the first week for calling someone a liar — Psalm Bravo (@FryingSc0t) February 1, 2026

2.

I’d genuinely pay to see a reality TV show where an American tries to stand for election in the UK and we get to see their reaction to how much stricter the campaign finance and advertising laws are over here. https://t.co/fHAGsLH3dR — Axio 🔶 (@axiochrono) January 31, 2026

3.

I’d love to see a US politician enter the UK electoral minefield of only being able to spend sixpence, nominate a favourite band and football team, handle eating a bacon butty, and stand on rainy pavements listening to folk bang on about potholes and dog poo. — peterneil62 (@peterneil62) February 1, 2026

4.

It would certainly unite a divided nation but not in the way you’re thinking. Pretty much no one here would like that and they’d be laughed out of the room their first attempt to get a foot in the door. — Iacon City Rockgirl (@BluLegendR) February 1, 2026

5.

We don’t want American style politics in the UK. Even our lunatics aren’t as bad as your actual government… — Wataru Endo’s Premier League Medal (@DaveMansfield9) January 30, 2026

6.