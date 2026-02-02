Politics elections

A Las Vegas man said if only an American stood as an MP they’d be prime minister within five years – 13 homegrown smackdowns that make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated February 2nd, 2026

Time now to return to the ever expanding cultural chasm between the US and the UK (and the rest of the world, but one country at a time, eh?)

And when we say cultural, we also mean political, after this political activist from Las Vegas suggested that the state of British politics is so bad right now that if an American stood for parliament in the UK they’d be PM within five years.

There was a little bit more context leading up to that, obviously, but the sentiment is clear, as was the tone of all these replies which really do make you proud to be British.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2