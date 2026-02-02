Donald Trump said not only will the Epstein files absolve him but he might sue the Epstein estate for ‘political harm’ – 17 A++ responses

Politics donald trump epstein files

Back to the story that just won’t go away, about the President who won’t go away.

Donald Trump continues to spar with the media about the Epstein Files. His latest hot take: the Epstein Files are actually a good look for him.

Dressed like the world’s orangest penguin aboard his plane, Trump stayed on the offensive most kindly described as ‘next leve’, claiming that the information in the files absolve him. He goes on to threaten legal action against author Michael Wolff and the entire Epstein Estate.

BREAKING: Donald Trump says he might sue the Epstein Estate for “political harm.” Read that again. The guy whose name keeps appearing in Epstein records now wants to sue the estate of a dead sex trafficker for damaging his reputation. You can’t parody this level of delusion. pic.twitter.com/LWwNuQvXd8 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 1, 2026

Tump is known for his “Never back down” political strategy, but this seems a bridge too far.

The President’s threat to tie this all up in legal action drummed up a lot of skeptical comments on Twitter.

He thinks his voters are idiots. https://t.co/hwyyJsH4R9 — John Collins (@Logically_JC) February 1, 2026

BREAKING: Trump claims that he might sue the Epstein Estate for trying to do political harm to him. This is hilarious!!! He really is delusional. pic.twitter.com/oPwnzTSqg3 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 1, 2026

This is just Trump picking his narrative, sticking to it, and bulldozing his way through. He will keep repeating it over and over, and slowly his MAGA parrots will start repeating it over and over. — The News Bee (@XTheNewsBeeX) February 1, 2026

Nah he’s fucking cooked lmao. — Bill the Beaver 🇨🇦 (@TrueNorthStr0ng) February 1, 2026

If that’s really the case, then release the files un-redacted. https://t.co/0kzTIl4XWx — Queen of Donuts (@DonutsQueen2) February 1, 2026

They’re calling him the most innocent guy ever https://t.co/o3MeFsfT7O — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 1, 2026

