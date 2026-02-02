Somebody asked if it was okay ‘to use the same towel after a shower more than once’ and the replies revealed a disturbing range of hygiene habits

Twitter Twitter X

Although Twitter/X is something of a different place than it used to be, to put it mildly, it does still throw up some debates that are comical and interesting, as opposed to disingenuous and annoying.

One that raged (politely) recently, was prompted by this tweet from @nerdylilpeach…

this might be a controversial take in the age of hygiene olympics but i think its okay to use the same towel after a shower more than once — Peach (@nerdylilpeach) January 28, 2026

And it was one of those things that prompted a wide gamut of opinions and a fascinating insight into other people’s showering habits, as well as general states of mind…

1.

For every shower, I use two towels. One for my face and torso, and one for everything below the waist. When I leave the bathroom, I have one wrapped around my shoulders and the other around my waist. The waist towel goes straight to the hamper after I dry off. The shoulder… — Toby (@tobydillon) January 28, 2026

2.

If you need a fresh towel every day, the towel isn’t the problem. — Keira | MH Ventures (@RealMissAI) January 29, 2026

3.

The “hygiene olympics” have people acting like reusing a towel is a felony. — GirlSoulGuru (@GirlSoulGuru) January 28, 2026

4.

Wait, who is using their towel only once…? https://t.co/aAS1ZtXKv5 — Nae (@NaesCloset) January 28, 2026

5.

If you're not using 10 litres of bleach everytime you take a shower, slather yourself 10 different times with 10 different soaps and taking a shower every 10 minutes you are a disgusting prick 💯💯💯💯💯 https://t.co/Y8tHRfyp2u — L (@first98s) January 28, 2026

6.

the amount of time I have been using the same sheets and towels is between me and god https://t.co/OCZobUmEUH — local virgo (@local_virgo) January 29, 2026

7.

What do you mean this is controversial???

Do y'all wash yourselves with mud in the shower??? https://t.co/cIPf4tx5b0 — Sara 🦎 不労心力 (@thebardsongs) January 29, 2026

8.

Who on earth is out here using a towel once (you are just drying off, you are clean) then washing it? What kind of resource wasteland must they live in!? https://t.co/a3vrmXMElt — Drew Patchell (@TheProfitsComAu) January 28, 2026

9.

if my towel kills me because i used it after a couple showers, i'm not meant to be here. tf you're talking about bacteria, you're not that fragile?? https://t.co/u6mQGpRbI0 — Lavinia | OR3 💜 (@LaviniaLepida) January 29, 2026

10.

If i said how often i wash my hair w shampoo id get stoned https://t.co/0NljOltLZU — mitxie (@jesterlina480p) January 29, 2026

11.

Don't need to use a towel if you sit on a stool in your bathroom contemplating your life until you're dry https://t.co/pPO7ICJOCY — Dearest 🪻 (@hobakkm) January 28, 2026

12.