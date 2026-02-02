This man’s magnificent takedown of Tommy Robinson and his spleen-busting supporters had everyone cheering

Politics takedowns Tommy Robinson

To Braintree in Essex, where Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon led hundreds of people in protest at a nearby centre for asylum seekers.

But they weren’t all idiots. Quite the opposite, in fact, after this man went wildly viral for his takedown of Robinson and his supporters.

It’s already good but when these SYL acolytes turn up he takes it to a whole new level.

Big up this lad. He went to the Tommy Robinson march in Braintree, and he eloquently cooked them “Tommy Robinson is a piece of work.. I believe in humanity.. I don’t agree with any of these political pigs. This isn’t left vs right. This isn’t Black vs white. This is UP vs DOWN” pic.twitter.com/q0b4htRdgL — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 1, 2026

Take the rest of the week off, sir!

And these people surely said it best.

Who is this guy? Whoever he is he’s bloody brilliant! Get him on @BBCNews @itvnews @SkyNews @Channel4News and @BBCNewsnight immediately!! Oh and the ‘journalist’ interviewing him was ridiculously biased and was clearly trying to get him to agree, even in a small way, with the… https://t.co/ULqTbzVP2i — Andy Burge (@AndyGJBurge) February 1, 2026

What a lad 👏🏻 — G.T (@gingerrtom) February 1, 2026

THIS IS ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵✌🏽 https://t.co/04mUbwAizX — Guz Khan 🥶 (@GuzKhanOfficial) February 1, 2026

And they called him brainwashed 😂 — Wheelie MS Advocate – #PoweredByWheels – ♿️ (@WheelieFUMS) February 1, 2026

Mad how I knew this is exactly what she looked like as soon as I heard her voice. pic.twitter.com/7HDm0mTC2N — Mike Duffy (@themightysteds) February 1, 2026

One man speaking well and answering questions rationally and calmly. 3 others, pretty stereotypical of the people you’d see at a Yaxley-Lennon march, churning out garbage like the brainwashed idiots they are. — Michael (@Nichol_5) February 1, 2026

