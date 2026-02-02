Politics takedowns Tommy Robinson

This man’s magnificent takedown of Tommy Robinson and his spleen-busting supporters had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated February 2nd, 2026

To Braintree in Essex, where Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon led hundreds of people in protest at a nearby centre for asylum seekers.

But they weren’t all idiots. Quite the opposite, in fact, after this man went wildly viral for his takedown of Robinson and his supporters.

It’s already good but when these SYL acolytes turn up he takes it to a whole new level.

Take the rest of the week off, sir!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2