Politics donald trump epstein island Jeffrey Epstein

How Donald Trump referred to Epstein Island raised eyebrows all over the internet – 13 more than one word responses

Saul Hutson. Updated February 3rd, 2026

President Donald Trump might have the thinnest skin of any politician to ever get elected to the White House.

That skin was pierced once again at the Grammy Awards over the weekend when host Trevor Noah picked at the President and his alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Unlike most Presidents, who either laugh it off or completely ignore it and focus on running a nation of 50 states, Trump got angry. He actually got so angry that he said he wants to sue the comedian.

But that’s not even the real headline from the statement. (Because who HASN’T Trump tried to sue?)

What caught everyone’s ear was how casually Trump referred to Epstein Island, where all sorts of horrific incidents are alleged to have occurred. And which Trump vehemently denies having ever visited.

He quickly corrected himself, obviously, but it was all about the tone of the thing, and the court of public opinion on Twitter chimed in quickly and relentlessly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2