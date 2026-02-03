How Donald Trump referred to Epstein Island raised eyebrows all over the internet – 13 more than one word responses

Politics donald trump epstein island Jeffrey Epstein

President Donald Trump might have the thinnest skin of any politician to ever get elected to the White House.

That skin was pierced once again at the Grammy Awards over the weekend when host Trevor Noah picked at the President and his alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Unlike most Presidents, who either laugh it off or completely ignore it and focus on running a nation of 50 states, Trump got angry. He actually got so angry that he said he wants to sue the comedian.

Reporter: “Are you going to sue Trevor Noah?” President Trump: “Yeah, well he said I spent time on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. I didn’t.” “He’s a lightweight, this guy, he’s a terrible…I think he’s terrible. I thought he did a terrible job at the Grammys. I thought the whole… pic.twitter.com/m4dm1RWTNg — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 2, 2026

But that’s not even the real headline from the statement. (Because who HASN’T Trump tried to sue?)

What caught everyone’s ear was how casually Trump referred to Epstein Island, where all sorts of horrific incidents are alleged to have occurred. And which Trump vehemently denies having ever visited.

Trump just slipped and almost called Epstein Island “Jeffrey’s island”—something only someone close to him would say. https://t.co/rSuK3kezZW — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) February 2, 2026

He quickly corrected himself, obviously, but it was all about the tone of the thing, and the court of public opinion on Twitter chimed in quickly and relentlessly.

Cute little slip there….”Jeffrey’s” https://t.co/doNoCbGJv8 pic.twitter.com/Kb1j6SdXiS — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 2, 2026

“Jeffrey’s island.” Cool, cool. Totally fine. https://t.co/spFVcbSTU4 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) February 2, 2026

Isn’t everyone on a first name basis with people they don’t know? https://t.co/vK5BbkW64d — I Smoked ICE (@BlackKnight10k) February 3, 2026

6.