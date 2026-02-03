Entertainment bigots christopher nolan films

The usual suspects losing it over the idea of Lupita Nyong’o playing Helen of Troy turned the internet into the place that launched a thousand quips – 17 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 3rd, 2026

In case you missed it, Christopher Nolan has an adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey in the pipeline.

Confirmed casting so far includes –

Matt Damon, the 55-year-old American of Northern European descent, who will play the probably mid-to-late thirties or early forties Greek king, Odysseus.

Tom Holland, the 29-year-old of Irish descent, playing the probably 20ish (when his father returns) Greek Telemachus.

Anne Hathaway, the 43-year-old of North European descent, to play the mid-to late thirties or early forties Greek queen Penelope.

There are others, but we’re just painting a picture here.

We’re not saying these seasoned actors can’t pull off their roles, or that the film won’t be hugely entertaining, even if it isn’t going to be used in any university classics lecture.

When a rumour floated that the Kenyan-Mexican Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o might be up for the role of Helen of Troy, the beautiful demigoddess daughter of the mortal Leda and the god Zeus, in the form of a swan, certain people lost their tiny minds.

Here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying – though, we’re sure you can guess.

Ever the little tag-along, Elon Musk threw his weighty intellectual take into the mix.

We’re not sure Mr Integrity here has thought this through, and the clapbacks to all the public tantrum throwers were a thing of great beauty. Maybe not ‘going to war for ten years’ level of beauty, but still.

