The usual suspects losing it over the idea of Lupita Nyong’o playing Helen of Troy turned the internet into the place that launched a thousand quips – 17 favourites

Entertainment bigots christopher nolan films

In case you missed it, Christopher Nolan has an adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey in the pipeline.

Confirmed casting so far includes –

Matt Damon, the 55-year-old American of Northern European descent, who will play the probably mid-to-late thirties or early forties Greek king, Odysseus. Tom Holland, the 29-year-old of Irish descent, playing the probably 20ish (when his father returns) Greek Telemachus. Anne Hathaway, the 43-year-old of North European descent, to play the mid-to late thirties or early forties Greek queen Penelope.

There are others, but we’re just painting a picture here.

We’re not saying these seasoned actors can’t pull off their roles, or that the film won’t be hugely entertaining, even if it isn’t going to be used in any university classics lecture.

When a rumour floated that the Kenyan-Mexican Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o might be up for the role of Helen of Troy, the beautiful demigoddess daughter of the mortal Leda and the god Zeus, in the form of a swan, certain people lost their tiny minds.

Here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying – though, we’re sure you can guess.

DEI causes me to feel fatigue. "Diversity," "equity," and "inclusion" aren't inherently bad; it's the distortion of the concepts in implementation that fatigues. Christopher Nolan casting a black woman as Helen of Troy in The Odyssey causes me to feel hostility. It is a… https://t.co/8tQuUYybUF — Charles Murray (@charlesmurray) February 2, 2026

Helen of Troy was Greek. I like how they basically cast no Greek people in the movie. lol https://t.co/WPvO1qoNwu — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) January 31, 2026

This is what Helen of Troy actually looked like https://t.co/7r0chx3zin pic.twitter.com/Ga4qSeJMDe — Alexander Nietzschean Vitalist (@UbermenschMind) January 30, 2026

helen of troy was fair skinned, blonde, and "the face that launched a thousand ships" because she was so beautiful that men started a war over her casting choices that make the premise incoherent are admissions that the story was never the point and an insult to the author https://t.co/6Nmnur96ID — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) January 31, 2026

Ever the little tag-along, Elon Musk threw his weighty intellectual take into the mix.

Chris Nolan has lost his integrity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

We’re not sure Mr Integrity here has thought this through, and the clapbacks to all the public tantrum throwers were a thing of great beauty. Maybe not ‘going to war for ten years’ level of beauty, but still.

1.

Unless your Odyssey has Helen of Troy played by a woman who actually hatched from an egg, I don't want to see it. https://t.co/7JKdovqWy0 — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 2, 2026

2.

Matt Damon isn't Greek, either.

You don't seem to have a problem with that, though.

Why is that? — John the Cliff Dweller (@STFUabtChicago) February 1, 2026

3.

“Integrity” apparently means demanding historical accuracy from myth… while ignoring that The Odyssey is literally a poem about gods, monsters, and shape-shifting. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) January 31, 2026

4.

"Helen of Troy can't be black!!!! The historical inaccuracy!" My guy, she was born from an egg after her mom banged Zeus who was disguised as a swan. Its a myth. Its why there's a cyclops and bunch of other things not real. The race of the actor for a fake person doesn't matter — Greg (@gregcameback) February 1, 2026

5.

Helen's father is Zeus, FYI, and she was born out of an egg. A lot of y'all sound ridiculous. — Jill THEE WRITER – Fangirl🐬 (@JillRobiFangirl) January 31, 2026

6.

I want everyone to go google who Helen of Troy’s parents are, how they met, how they had sex, how Helen was born, come back, and just try to talk to me about historical accuracy with a straight face https://t.co/FWmMB7OVGc — Austin (@awoodustin) January 31, 2026

7.

Is it me or is anti woke beginning to sound like good old fashioned racism 🤔 — Directional Investor (@investatrade) January 31, 2026

8.

Greece is closer to Africa than Scandinavia. If you genuinely cared about history, you’d acknowledge that fact. https://t.co/X84i86elxT — arvo färt (@arvofart) February 1, 2026

9.