A culture wars commander-in-chief took issue with the welcome signs at Heathrow Airport and was brutally owned into next year

Someone called Peter Lloyd, who styles himself as a ‘sufragent’ on Twitter, isn’t happy with the welcome signs at Heathrow airport.

Just in case you don’t know him – of course you don’t know him – his last two articles are ‘Why feminists should be banned from journalism’ and ‘White men being banned from Premier League football clubs’.

Anyway, here’s what he said about Heathrow.

No joke. This is what welcomes people at Heathrow Airport. pic.twitter.com/fEQf4L3mKa — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) February 2, 2026

And he’s right, it’s not a joke. And not entirely correct. As these people were only too happy to point out.

Did you miss these, you eternally outraged, disingenuous piece of dogshit? https://t.co/gGGZD47Yjq pic.twitter.com/EdAezEMu8a — ⸆⸉ (@crowningred) February 3, 2026

Misleading nonsense. 2 minorities out of over 14 individuals featured. Thank God I know Heathrow. — Planet Walker (@thegimmick1) February 2, 2026

Yeah. And these are the ones you didn’t show, you race baiting shithouse pic.twitter.com/hJfLXrfPo6 — Lou Sassoll (@SCAnonYouSpurs) February 2, 2026

“Where’s Dad mum?” “He’s just at the airport making himself angry at some Heathrow adverts sweetie.” https://t.co/14fni82Kyo — Add your name (@pauliebawbag) February 2, 2026

Crying about some pictures. You poor little woke snowflake. — SA (@LFC_SA_1892) February 2, 2026

It seems so incredibly exhausting to live like this. Oh my GOD London has lots of people from different parts of the world living in it. GROW UP! https://t.co/2mtTzw3dPe — TOCTOU Twins (@oohweehuman) February 3, 2026

And your problem is? — Michael Hull (@Canpac) February 2, 2026

Im sure its just pure co incidence and there is no reason what so ever that these images were left of this post, right ‍♀️ https://t.co/cwFt00zHzA pic.twitter.com/wIHDSMK8n6 — Lauren (@Lauren_UK1) February 3, 2026

Uk is under siege. — ⌜ Seki ⌟ (@Sekigahara_ETH) February 2, 2026

It is indeed. By idiots.

Source @Suffragent_