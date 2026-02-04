Twitter travel woke

A culture wars commander-in-chief took issue with the welcome signs at Heathrow Airport and was brutally owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated February 4th, 2026

Someone called Peter Lloyd, who styles himself as a ‘sufragent’ on Twitter, isn’t happy with the welcome signs at Heathrow airport.

Just in case you don’t know him – of course you don’t know him – his last two articles are ‘Why feminists should be banned from journalism’ and ‘White men being banned from Premier League football clubs’.

Anyway, here’s what he said about Heathrow.

And he’s right, it’s not a joke. And not entirely correct. As these people were only too happy to point out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And also.

It is indeed. By idiots.

READ MORE

The Guardian’s hilariously brutal review of the Melania movie was already good but the ‘correction and clarification’ was next level

Source @Suffragent_