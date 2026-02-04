Politics constitution doald trump Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump believed in the Constitution but the unexpected payoff had Americans hollering into next week

Saul Hutson. Updated February 4th, 2026

The United States is divided along a pretty thick line right now. But all Americans, whether they like Bad Bunny or Kid Rock, should be able to agree that the Constitution holds the country together.

That attitude should come from the top down, starting with the White House and the elected officials across Washington, DC.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump wants to take a blowtorch to the scroll of paper trying desperately to keep America from falling to pieces. The President continues to complain about stolen elections and voter fraud. He’s threatening to “take over voting” in states where he’s lost. It’s not ideal.

So when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had the chance to defend her boss’s allegiance to the founding document of the country he leads, you’d think the question was a layup.

Let’s see how she handled it.

Karoline, no!

That “however” is the biggest heel turn since we found out who Keyser Söze was in ‘The Usual Suspects.’

Leavitt’s justification for backtracking against the words that founded the United States drew the ire of just about everyone on Twitter.

