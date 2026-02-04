Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump believed in the Constitution but the unexpected payoff had Americans hollering into next week

Politics constitution doald trump Karoline Leavitt

The United States is divided along a pretty thick line right now. But all Americans, whether they like Bad Bunny or Kid Rock, should be able to agree that the Constitution holds the country together.

That attitude should come from the top down, starting with the White House and the elected officials across Washington, DC.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump wants to take a blowtorch to the scroll of paper trying desperately to keep America from falling to pieces. The President continues to complain about stolen elections and voter fraud. He’s threatening to “take over voting” in states where he’s lost. It’s not ideal.

So when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had the chance to defend her boss’s allegiance to the founding document of the country he leads, you’d think the question was a layup.

Let’s see how she handled it.

Leavitt: “The president believes in the United States Constitution, however … ” pic.twitter.com/AAGTX5zJ0c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2026

Karoline, no!

That “however” is the biggest heel turn since we found out who Keyser Söze was in ‘The Usual Suspects.’

Leavitt’s justification for backtracking against the words that founded the United States drew the ire of just about everyone on Twitter.

You don’t add a “however” to something you actually believe in. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) February 3, 2026

He believes in nothing. He only wants and craves. He’s a giant id. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) February 3, 2026

I went to war three times to defend our country. I saw our fellow Americans give their lives to protect our rights & values. I swore a lifetime oath to our Constitution. I intend to keep it. https://t.co/rWdr181nWk — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) February 3, 2026

There is no BUT or HOWEVER to that statement – the U.S. Constitution is immutable unless ammended through the arduous legal process — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) February 3, 2026

