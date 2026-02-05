A Little Englander took issue with this Horrible Histories sketch and was schooled all the way back to the 19th century

Politics BBC little englanders

There’s no end of things to get angry about in the world right now, but the BBC’s acclaimed children’s TV series Horrible Histories wasn’t close to the top of our list. Quite the appositive, obviously.

But try telling that to @BasilTheGreat over on Twitter, whose Twitter bio – ‘🇬🇧We must take our country back🇬🇧’ – is surely you all you need to know.

Anyway, he’s not happy with this particular sketch because, well, look.

The BBC are determined to re-write history by showing Victorian Britain as a mulitcultural diverse society But ofcourse the pickpocket was white and the Policeman was black The BBC truly despise us pic.twitter.com/XaL28vJz5Y — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) February 3, 2026

We’re glad they did – in a way – because the responses were an absolute delight. And these people surely said it best.

ah yes the famoysusly non-dicerse VICTORIAN LONDON, the capital of the large empire drawing resources including people from different parts of the workd in India, America, Africa… https://t.co/TONJpkeBbm — Leonid🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@ShtLnd_) February 4, 2026

So you would have been OK with the historical integrity of the piece with them singing and dancing on a cobbled street so long as there are no depictions of black people? 🤡 — Colonel Panick (@FlackJimmmy) February 3, 2026

When your entire knowledge of history is whatever you’ve summarised from white-washed historical ITV dramas and Hollywood movies, then of course the truth can seem like a sudden agenda-pushing change. Why do so many right wing “patriots” on this app have no knowledge of history? https://t.co/bkt4V3oMrx — harrie ☭ (@emopunkgrrrl) February 4, 2026

It’s a fucking kids show. Dogwhistling like a fucking simpleton. I remember one of Maid Marion’s merry men was black in the 90s. I’m sure you were just up in arms about that too. — Ernie Whittaker (@RBSJo2) February 3, 2026

You mean it’s not accurate? But I figured all the police back then broke into a parody of Annie the Musical at the drop of a hat??? It’s Horrible Histories – entertainment for kids with some interesting historical details thrown in. — SavoyGirl (@savoy_girl) February 3, 2026

And if you prefer it especially NSFW …

You really are a fucking pathetic little whining racist snowflake cunt. Fuck off. — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) February 3, 2026

