A Maga took aim at this American figure skater for being ‘woke’ and blew their own face off

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2026

Such are the times we live in that Americans don’t necessarily support Americans at the Olympic Games.

No, they carefully check that America’s finest sports men and women agree with their politics before they are prepared to cheer them on from the rafters.

And this particularly goes for the Maga community, such as it, including this woman who has no time – no time at all – for American figure skater, Amber Glenn.

Here’s what @TammieMcDonal17 – whose Twitter bio reads like this – ‘❤️ my god, husband, and children ❤️my country 🇺🇸❤️ my President DJT #MAGA #MAHA🚫DM🧡🍊🧡🍊’ had to say.

Well, yes and no. Actually, just no, in fact, because Glenn – an outspoken champion of the LGBTQ+ community – just won gold at the Milan games, as these people were only too happy to point out.

