A Maga took aim at this American figure skater for being ‘woke’ and blew their own face off

Such are the times we live in that Americans don’t necessarily support Americans at the Olympic Games.

No, they carefully check that America’s finest sports men and women agree with their politics before they are prepared to cheer them on from the rafters.

And this particularly goes for the Maga community, such as it, including this woman who has no time – no time at all – for American figure skater, Amber Glenn.

Here’s what @TammieMcDonal17 – whose Twitter bio reads like this – ‘❤️ my god, husband, and children ❤️my country 🇺🇸❤️ my President DJT #MAGA #MAHA🚫DM🧡🍊🧡🍊’ had to say.

The little woke skater didn’t perform her best. Guess she should have focused on practicing and not being a wokie. Karma got her pic.twitter.com/aDix0YMUP6 — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) February 8, 2026

Well, yes and no. Actually, just no, in fact, because Glenn – an outspoken champion of the LGBTQ+ community – just won gold at the Milan games, as these people were only too happy to point out.

She won gold you idiot 😭 https://t.co/H2yLN7guRk — JoeyBoatwater (@JBoatwater) February 9, 2026

She won gold jackass — Jay Nector (@Truth_Bureau) February 9, 2026

Republicans rooting against America because they hate free speech. We see you. You have no place in the future of this country — emily (@emnode) February 9, 2026

She won gold you fucking idiot. Also very patriotic to be shitting on your own team during the Olympics. Shut the fuck up. https://t.co/z2FJjoPIKD — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) February 9, 2026

so called patriots when its time to congratulate gold medalist american athletes: https://t.co/DMItLkHWB9 — Mia (@boygrrI) February 9, 2026

Tammie, sweet Tammie… this girl has already accomplished more than you ever will in your silly, ignorant, stupid, snowflake life. — Naoya Inoue’s Eyelid (@BoxingCharley) February 9, 2026

