Andrew Tate said he’s ‘too smart’ to read books and the more he tried to justify it, the funnier it got

It may not come as a surprise to you to learn that Andrew Tate doesn’t read books.

But the reason why the clown prince of the toxic manosphere says he doesn’t read books is definitely worth a moment or two of your time.

He says it’s because he’s too smart.

Andrew Tate explanation why he doesn’t read books is a perfect commercial for reading books 📚 👀 pic.twitter.com/qCEb1YAW7j — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) February 7, 2026

The replies were as kind as you’d expect. Which is to say, devastating. Which prompted another, longer rant about why reading is bad.

Andrew Tate’s “I’m too smart to read books” video went viral yesterday. His meltdown about it is even better. https://t.co/mc2nZYHXsL pic.twitter.com/10qcN593E5 — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) February 8, 2026

Hard to believe we know, but things only got worse for Tate after that.

Somebody’s a *teeny* bit cross. I’d suggest he reads Nadia Shireen’s marvellous ‘Barbara Throws a Wobbler’, which is excellent for helping tiddlers understand their rages…. pic.twitter.com/89Q9ZZX1YY — Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) February 9, 2026

Sounds like a lot of words to admit he can’t read 👿🤣 — Brandon ッ (@brvnd0n_onbase) February 8, 2026

Guys, I’m actually too smart for biology and physics. I learn by action. I drop something – gravity. I exist – biology. It’s a shame I’m too smart for NASA, I’d make massive breakthroughs. https://t.co/FItKWRc0qf — jegævi (@jegaevi) February 8, 2026

Siri, show me a snowflake, chinless wonder with massive insecurities, because he has to traffic women to have so much as a conversation with one. https://t.co/PIaj4zFmYB — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) February 8, 2026

I’m a man of action, you’re a man of pages! 🤣🤣🤣 Nothing makes me laugh more than a man baby tantrum – I’m bookmarking this to watch again 😆 — Carrie 🇬🇧🇿🇼🇮🇱 (@CarrieZimbo) February 8, 2026

This is the thing… he thinks that having a $110m dollar car collection and being a guest on some forgettable podcasts is what’s important in life. But reading a good book will bring a person more joy than this vacuous cunt will ever experience in his depressing, monied life. https://t.co/FqarJgAMVB — Moog (@a_toots) February 9, 2026

