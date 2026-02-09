Nigel Farage is being trolled by a Turkish barbershop in Glasgow and it’s shear brilliance – 15 appreciative nods

Pics nigel farage Reform UK

ReformUK leader Nigel Farage has always been pretty vocal in his criticism of Turkish barber shops, claiming that they’re often a front for money laundering and other nefarious activities. Despite the fact that the vast majority of these businesses are wholly legitimate, it’s an easy dog-whistle for Nige to use to appeal to his core base.

So it’s very satisfying to see that a Turkish barbershop in Glasgow is fighting back in a brilliantly inspired and hilarious way. G11 Turkish Barber are displaying images of Farage in their windows, sporting a variety of natty haircuts, all thanks to street artist The Rebel Bear.

On the Instagram post featuring the images, The Rebel Bear added –

“After Nigel Farage’s intentionally divisive comments about Turkish barbershops. The bear was pleased to team up with G11 barbers in Partick to give their marketing a refresh. Cheers to big Nige for coming down for the photos. G11 also do belting haircuts so go check them out next time you need one. Located: 588 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow.”

When John O’Connell shared them on Twitter, they gave people the lift they needed in these trying times.

And a closer look.

People loved it.

Unless you live in Clacton.

Give The Rebel Bear a follow for more brilliant images.

