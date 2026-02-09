Nigel Farage is being trolled by a Turkish barbershop in Glasgow and it’s shear brilliance – 15 appreciative nods
ReformUK leader Nigel Farage has always been pretty vocal in his criticism of Turkish barber shops, claiming that they’re often a front for money laundering and other nefarious activities. Despite the fact that the vast majority of these businesses are wholly legitimate, it’s an easy dog-whistle for Nige to use to appeal to his core base.
So it’s very satisfying to see that a Turkish barbershop in Glasgow is fighting back in a brilliantly inspired and hilarious way. G11 Turkish Barber are displaying images of Farage in their windows, sporting a variety of natty haircuts, all thanks to street artist The Rebel Bear.
On the Instagram post featuring the images, The Rebel Bear added –
“After Nigel Farage’s intentionally divisive comments about Turkish barbershops. The bear was pleased to team up with G11 barbers in Partick to give their marketing a refresh.
Cheers to big Nige for coming down for the photos.
G11 also do belting haircuts so go check them out next time you need one.
Located: 588 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow.”
When John O’Connell shared them on Twitter, they gave people the lift they needed in these trying times.
In a Turkish barber, in #Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/Xwi6AAGRUD
— John O'Connell (@jdpoc) February 6, 2026
And a closer look.
People loved it.
1.
Top one is most definitely ‘a flock of sieg heils’
— Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) February 7, 2026
2.
Is the bottom one supposed to be some sort of Farage as Michael McIntyre crossover?!
— Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) February 7, 2026
3.
Missing the broccoli haircut pic.twitter.com/b7L8Svo7ay
— Katherine H (@katieheffe) February 7, 2026
4.
That’s fucking genius 🤣👍
— Si Cox (@simonalloyd) February 7, 2026
5.
It’s funny how the “cash is king” crowd and the “these businesses are cash only, therefore money laundering” crowd occupy the same circle on a Venn diagram.
— Charles Post Office Post Office Post Office (@tangfastical) February 7, 2026
6.
This is the Reform Farage cut: pic.twitter.com/NlGp8v06qM
— Pandeymonium (@MassifYeti) February 7, 2026
7.
I thought Nigel would opt for the skinhead look..
— McFlav (@McFlavour7) February 7, 2026
8.
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 7, 2026
9.
Top one looks like its called the "Rick Fashly" https://t.co/k7Lv3PXxFj
— Modhabobo (@Modhabobo) February 7, 2026
10.
Brilliant 👌🏼 love Glasgow 🏴 https://t.co/iZMxkqiBgr
— Dover's Cross 🇬🇧 (@Dover_Cross) February 7, 2026
11.
Bruh… 😂 https://t.co/1Hiwf2IZDJ pic.twitter.com/qkY2lkKMay
— Mike Diplockre (@MikeDiplockre) February 7, 2026
12.
More of this please 👏🏼 https://t.co/UHDsSujEYI
— James Glen (@james__glen) February 7, 2026
13.
😂😂 fair play lads. https://t.co/DoExugdUHw
— Joe Fae Glesga (@joe_yer99) February 7, 2026
14.
This is absolutely fckng hysterical!! 🤣😂😆 Zoom in for a good look at all the options, luckily I've got my Tena discreet pads in place 😁 https://t.co/dCUg5UbHWC
— Bekki Hills (@HillsBekki15323) February 6, 2026
15.
5*
No questions. https://t.co/fau7vv38Oj
— Timothy Day (@somefingoruvver) February 6, 2026
Finally –
Teddy Boy Farage is coming for your votes and your girl pic.twitter.com/vMl8TxYSQg
— Rebel Scum (@hejwych) February 7, 2026
Unless you live in Clacton.
Give The Rebel Bear a follow for more brilliant images.
Source The Rebel Bear Image The Rebel Bear