The Winter Olympics got underway, with an appropriately wacky opening ceremony, boos for JD Vance, and a whole load of internet reactions – 32 medal winners

Sport Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina got off to a great start on Friday, with the opening ceremony living up to every expectation of weirdness.

The ceremony’s underlying theme that coexistence doesn’t mean loss of identity felt like a one-finger gesture to the US, and that was backed up by the crowd’s reaction to JD Vance appearing on the giant screens.

NEW: Huge cheers earlier for the Ukrainian athletes at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Then huge BOOS as JD Vance comes on the big screen in the stadium. Even the commentators can’t hide it… [image or embed] — News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) February 6, 2026 at 9:24 PM

Good work, sports fans.

Bluesky was gripped by Winter Olympics fever – even if it was just to post memes and jokes about it. These were our favourites.

1.

athlete: so if triathlon is running, biking and swimming, that must mean biathlon is running and biking? coach: [taking out skis and a gun] haha yeah you’d think so — Janel Comeau 🍁 (@verybadllama.bsky.social) February 8, 2026 at 5:58 PM

2.

3.

Most people will never understand the sacrifices Olympians make. The risks involved. My father was an athlete and he nearly died competing in a triathlon when he held his breath during the wrong bit. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) February 7, 2026 at 9:02 PM

4.

5.

6.

ahh…. womens ski jump. so pure, untainted by textile chicanery or penis enlargement tactics — victoria zeller⚔️ (buy ONE OF THE BOYS) (@dirtbagqueer.rocks) February 7, 2026 at 5:05 PM

7.

8.

It’s crazy that biathlon was only invented in 1978 to promote The Spy Who Loved Me but it’s stuck around as an Olympic sport ever since — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) February 7, 2026 at 1:53 PM

9.

10.

Mongolia and Haiti correctly identified that the Winter Olympics are primarily a chance to design baller cold weather uniforms [image or embed] — Songs for Horses, about People (@songsforhorses.com) February 5, 2026 at 5:50 PM

11.

Finally getting round to watching a bit of Snowy Sports Tapas – just saw the figure skating doubles dance to a Spice Girls medley. Fuckin Strictly with blades attached. Danger Strictly. — Gabby HC (@scriblit.bsky.social) February 7, 2026 at 8:05 PM

12.

[watching curling]

after 1 min: ugh this is dull

10 min: spin on that stone is off

30 mins: three in the house means nothing if your centre guard is ripe for a pick and roll

1 hour: SWEEP BITCH SWEEP — Mutable Joe (@mutablejoe.bsky.social) February 7, 2026 at 2:51 PM

13.

Olympics announcer just said "we're not Yoda, we can't predict the future" and I could feel a million nerds cry out in pain. — Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) February 7, 2026 at 9:13 PM

14.

Ice skaters: set off two fireworks at the end of your routine for a spectacular finish as you spin round like a Catherine wheel — Hugh Keogh (@hughkeogh.bsky.social) February 7, 2026 at 8:07 PM

15.

16.