Nigel Farage is gunning for your right to work from home and to have a good work-life balance – 19 exploding irony meters

We regret to inform you that Nigel Farage has been at it again, and by ‘it’, we mean he’s been coming for workers’ rights and couching it as a commonsense move to improve efficiency.

Speaking at the Reform UK rally in Birmingham, the absentee MP for Clacton vowed to end working from home, claiming lower productivity, presumably based on a poll that none of the rest of us know, because it goes to another school.

He posted a clip on his Twitter account.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. People are not more productive working from home. It’s all a load of nonsense. pic.twitter.com/0SaYLsqhwH — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) February 9, 2026

🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage calls for an end to working from home and the focus on work-life balance "People aren't more productive working from home – it's a load of nonsense. They're more productive being with other fellow human beings" pic.twitter.com/UpjNoh7ZHX — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 9, 2026

There were a few things wrong with his speech that were picked up immediately by people with more brain cells to rub together than the baying crowd in the room, and this Reform UK job vacancy was one of them.

Then why are you employing people on explicit home working contracts. You say one thing, and do another . How can anyone trust a word you say? https://t.co/TrQ0AnwfQR pic.twitter.com/4JrvcqI9Mb — Luke Robert Black 🌳 (@lukerobertblack) February 9, 2026

Here’s what else people had to say about it.

1.

BREAKING: Nigel Farage calls for an end to working from home and the focus on work-life balance "People aren't more productive working from home – it's a load of nonsense” Whatever you do JUST DON’T VOTE REFORM pic.twitter.com/HqgaTUc1bC — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 9, 2026

2.

Reform are firmly against working from home because we assume everyone else is as lazy and dishonest as we are and we can't imagine what it's like to not be a selfish grifter. pic.twitter.com/whtogiVHRX — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) February 9, 2026

3.

You appear to attend 'the office' about 40% of your working week – does that count?

Are you 'working from home' the rest of the time – or just doing all the side hustles.

Oh and recent job advert – see below pic.twitter.com/bVGdTQO7CF — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) February 9, 2026

4.

Populist announces a deeply unpopular idea. The only people who benefit from a return to office based work, are those who own the offices.

Reform are a party for the millionaires, not the working people. — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) February 9, 2026

5.

I’m old enough to remember when the right was against politicians interfering with employment agreements worked out between businesses and their employees 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/wysO0koLq4 — Mark Jackson (@MarkDJacks1) February 9, 2026

6.

In other news, one of Nigel's biggest donors, Sasan Ghandehari, who literally just paid for Nigel's £50,000 trip to Davos, has a multi billion pound commercial real estate portfolio… — Sam (@SamCKx) February 9, 2026

7.

Nigel Farage yet again spouting his own prejudice above actual fact, and making your family and your work pay for it…. Multiple studies show being able to work from home boosts productivity, health and family outcomes. Don’t let him ruin your life or country by claiming… https://t.co/Ylat7wJRLn pic.twitter.com/8FLl2senqY — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) February 9, 2026

8.

So even though the data completely disproves this. With WFH allowing for greater productivity. He’s championing a return to offices because Richard Tice owns circa £300m in commercial office space — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) February 9, 2026

9.

Attacking a "work-life balance" is bizarre I actually quite like the idea of being able to comfortably live my life whilst also working. https://t.co/fvgHQySX8r — Jack (@JackJackOJackO) February 9, 2026

10.