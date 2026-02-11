25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Happy Hump Day to all the Monday-to-Friday workers. After lunchtime today, you’ll be ‘over the hump’ and technically heading into the weekend, although not necessarily as fast as you’d like.

It’s also the day we share our weekly round-up of funny things from Bluesky, and this week’s has some absolute gold.

If you like any of them, show them a bit of love.

1.

COLUMBO: My wife, she loves your games. The sunken ghost ship level. It’s her favourite MARIO: Thank-a you! C: Just one more thing. Now you say your girlfriend, the Princess, was kidnapped by Bowser, your enemy. And yet you were go-karting with him this morning? M: What’s-a your point, Detective? — Ned Hartley (@nedhartley.com) February 7, 2026 at 8:10 PM

2.

3.

My little daughter: “Wow! Look! A toddler has won TWO World Records for playing snooker!” My husband: “That’s a foul. You’re supposed to keep one foot on the ground at all times.” [image or embed] — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@vcorenmitchell.bsky.social) February 7, 2026 at 9:52 AM

4.

Snowboarding is probably the only sport where it’s acceptable for a commentator to say “Look at that massive backside!” — christhebarker (@christhebarker.bsky.social) 9 February 2026 at 21:41

5.

Oh great Peaky Blinders is coming back. Good news for all the lads who base their personality around a hat. — Joe Scaramanga (@joescaramanga.co.uk) February 10, 2026 at 6:02 PM

6.

7.

Nothing worse than eating your last mini egg without realising it was the last one so you didn’t get the appreciate the lastness of it — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 4:24 PM

8.

Our very first Bring Your Pet to the Zoo Day will also be our very last Bring Your Pet to the Zoo Day. We don’t know what we were thinking. — Greeneville Zoo (@greenevillezoo.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 6:37 AM

9.

10.

"you see they use to cover our hands with boxes and we took tests and how well we could type without looking unlike your generation which finger pecks like my grandparents did" [image or embed] — Oregon 🕎🎲 (@oregonthedm.bsky.social) February 6, 2026 at 6:02 PM

11.

My husband thinks I’m trying to seduce him by doing a sexy dance in the hallway, but I’m really just using a tennis ball to work a knot out of my shoulder. — Candy Elliott (@sixfootcandy.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 4:14 PM

12.